Canada's Steven Dubois wins 2 silvers at Four Continents short-track championship in Montreal

Steven Dubois led the way for Canada with two silver medals at the inaugural ISU Four Continents short-track championship on Saturday, finishing second in the men's 1,500 and 500-metre races.

Montreal's Alyson Charles won silver in the women's 500 while Courtney Sarault of Moncton, N.B. claimed bronze.

Korea dominated the first day of the event by winning six medals, including four gold.

Dubois, of Lachenaie, Que. came in second in the 1,500 in two minutes :21.475 seconds, behind Korea's Hwang Dae Heon in 2:21.140. American Thomas Insuk Hong finished third in 2:21.627.

Dubois was third with three laps to go but gained a position when Korea's Park Ji Won stumbled and crashed into the safety padding.

The 22-year-old claimed a second silver medal, this time in the 500, on the final race of the day. Dubois was third for the entire race before passing Korea's Kim Dagyeom on the inside on the last lap, to the roaring delight of fans at Maurice Richard Arena.

The Canadians needed to make do without star Kim Boutin, who pulled out of the event as a precautionary measure due to tendinitis in her left knee. The 25-year-old from Sherbrooke, Que., has won six individual gold medals in four World Cup events this season.

Charles did her best to pick up the slack in Boutin's absence.

In front of her hometown crowd, the 21-year-old nearly claimed gold in the women's 500 but she was overtaken by Korea's Choi Min Jeong, who went from fourth to first on the final half-lap and crossed the finish line in 43.684. Charles was right behind, in 43.787.

Sarault finished fourth but she was awarded the bronze medal after American Maame Biney was served an arm block penalty.

It was a less successful day for five-time Canadian Olympic medallist Charles Hamelin, who came close but failed to reach a podium. The veteran finished fourth in the 1,500 final. He was eliminated in the 500 semifinal.

Camille De Serres-Rainville made her return to international competition after suffering an ankle injury late last season. The Montrealer finished last in the women's 1,500 final.

Min Jeong won gold in that race while countrymate Seo Whi Min won silver. Canada's Sarault was fifth.

The finals for the 1,000 and relay races will take place Sunday.

The Four Continents is a brand-new competition on the short-track calendar that features speedskaters from North America, South America and Asia. Athletes from Oceania withdrew from the tournament.

Live stream coverage will resume Sunday at 2 p.m. ET at CBCSports.ca.

