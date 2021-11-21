Laurent Dubreuil adds silver medal to Canada's speed skating haul in Norway

Tatsuya Shinhama is one of the few people standing in Laurent Dubreuil's way these days on the ice.

The Japanese speed skater beat his Canadian opponent to the finish line for a second consecutive Sunday, this time in the men's 1,000-metre event in long track action in Stavanger, Norway.

2020 World Sprint champion Tatsuya Shinhama clinches gold in the Men's 500m at the Stavanger World Cup! He finishes ahead of Laurent Dubreuil and Artem Arefyev

Shinhama posted a winning time of 34.578 seconds, followed by silver medallist Dubreuil in 34.610, while Artem Arefyev of Russia in 34.671.

Shinhama (34.699) edged Dubreuil (34.734) a week ago in Poland.

On Saturday, it was Dubreuil of Lévis, Que., standing atop the podium following his victory in the 500 competition over Arefyev.

Laurent Dubreuil of Levis, Que., clocked in at 34.57 to finish first in the 500-metre competition of the ISU World Cup Speed Skating from Stavanger, Norway.

Canada collected five medals over the weekend.

Ivanie Blondin, Maddison Pearman and Alexa Scott finished second in women's team sprint behind Poland on Saturday while Ted-Jan Bloemen earned bronze in the men's 10,000. Isabelle Weidemann opened the event with a silver medal in the women's 5,000 on Friday.