Laurent Dubreuil adds silver medal to Canada's speed skating haul in Norway
Returns to podium in men's 1,000 metres after winning Saturday's 500 race
Tatsuya Shinhama is one of the few people standing in Laurent Dubreuil's way these days on the ice.
The Japanese speed skater beat his Canadian opponent to the finish line for a second consecutive Sunday, this time in the men's 1,000-metre event in long track action in Stavanger, Norway.
2020 World Sprint champion Tatsuya Shinhama 🇯🇵 clinches gold in the Men's 500m at the Stavanger World Cup! <br><br>He finishes ahead of Laurent Dubreuil 🇨🇦 and Artem Arefyev 🇷🇺<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SpeedSkating?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SpeedSkating</a> <a href="https://t.co/X9zVOsT6J7">pic.twitter.com/X9zVOsT6J7</a>—@ISU_Speed
Shinhama posted a winning time of 34.578 seconds, followed by silver medallist Dubreuil in 34.610, while Artem Arefyev of Russia in 34.671.
Shinhama (34.699) edged Dubreuil (34.734) a week ago in Poland.
On Saturday, it was Dubreuil of Lévis, Que., standing atop the podium following his victory in the 500 competition over Arefyev.
WATCH | Dubreuil speeds to gold in Stavanger on Saturday:
Canada collected five medals over the weekend.
Ivanie Blondin, Maddison Pearman and Alexa Scott finished second in women's team sprint behind Poland on Saturday while Ted-Jan Bloemen earned bronze in the men's 10,000. Isabelle Weidemann opened the event with a silver medal in the women's 5,000 on Friday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?