Laurent Dubreuil adds 1,000-metre bronze to 500 title at speed skating worlds
Canadian teammate Ivanie Blondin wins silver in mass start at Heerenveen
Laurent Dubreuil of Lévis, Que., returned to the podium Saturday, capturing the men's 1,000 metres a day after winning the 500 at the ISU speed skating world championship in Heerenveen, Netherlands.
Dubreuil stopped the clock in one minute 8.569 seconds, 51-100ths of a second behind Kai Verbij's winning time of 1:08.052 on home soil. Russia's Pavel Kulizhnikov was second in 1:08.313.
WATCH | Canada's Dubreuil reaches podium on consecutive days:
Connor Howe of Canmore, Alta., placed 10th of 23 finishers in 1:09.720 while Alex Boisvert-Lacroix of Sherbrooke, Que., was 21st (1:11.015)
Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin captured her fourth career world silver, clocking 8:43.260 in the women's mass start behind Marijke Groenewoud (8:43.150). Rounding out the podium was Groenewoud's teammate from the Netherlands, Irene Schouten, in 8:43.560.
WATCH | Blondin adds another silver medal to world championship resumé:
