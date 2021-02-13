Laurent Dubreuil adds 1,000-metre bronze to 500 title at speed skating worlds

Laurent Dubreuil of Lévis, Que., returned to the podium Saturday, capturing the men's 1,000 metres a day after winning the 500 at the ISU speed skating world championship in Heerenveen, Netherlands.

Dubreuil stopped the clock in one minute 8.569 seconds, 51-100ths of a second behind Kai Verbij's winning time of 1:08.052 on home soil. Russia's Pavel Kulizhnikov was second in 1:08.313.

WATCH | Canada's Dubreuil reaches podium on consecutive days:

Canada's Dubreuil captures 3rd career world championship bronze medal Sports Video 2:36 Lévis, Quebec's Laurent Dubreuil captured a bronze in the 1000-metre final Saturday at the ISU long track speed skating world championships, a day after winning gold in the 500-metre distance in Heerenveen, Netherlands. 2:36

Connor Howe of Canmore, Alta., placed 10th of 23 finishers in 1:09.720 while Alex Boisvert-Lacroix of Sherbrooke, Que., was 21st (1:11.015)

Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin captured her fourth career world silver, clocking 8:43.260 in the women's mass start behind Marijke Groenewoud (8:43.150). Rounding out the podium was Groenewoud's teammate from the Netherlands, Irene Schouten, in 8:43.560.

WATCH | Blondin adds another silver medal to world championship resumé: