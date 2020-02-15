Canadian Laurent Dubreuil takes world speed skating bronze in men's 1,000m
Russian's Pavel Kulizhnikov, Natalia Voronina set records at single distances worlds
Laurent Dubreuil of Levis, Que., earned bronze in the men's 1,000 metre during the third day of the ISU World Single Distances Championships at the Utah Olympic Oval with a time of one minute 0.76 seconds.
Russian speed skaters Pavel Kulizhnikov and Natalia Voronina broke world records.
WATCH | Canada's Dubreuil takes bronze:
Kulizhnikov earned gold in the 1,000m with a world record time of 1:05.69. He eclipsed the previous record of 1:06.18 by Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands. Nuis took silver, finishing in 1:06.73.
Voronia set a world record and earned gold in the 5,000m in 6:39.21. She beat a record of 6:41.18 set by Martina Sablikova of the Czech Republic earlier in the race.
WATCH | Russia's Kulizhnikov sets world record in Utah:
Sablikova broke her own previous world record time of 6:42.01 en route to earning silver. Netherlands' Esmee Visser finished in 6:46.68 to take bronze.
Comments
