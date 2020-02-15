Skip to Main Content
Canadian Laurent Dubreuil takes world speed skating bronze in men's 1,000m

Canadian Laurent Dubreuil earned bronze in 1:06.76 in the men's 1,000m, while two Russians broke world records on Saturday in Kearns, Utah.

Russian's Pavel Kulizhnikov, Natalia Voronina set records at single distances worlds

Canada's Laurent Dubreuil competes in the men's 1,000 meters during the world single distances speedskating championships on Feb. 15, 2020, in Kearns, Utah. (Rick Bowmer/The Associated Press)

Laurent Dubreuil of Levis, Que., earned bronze in the men's 1,000 metre during the third day of the ISU World Single Distances Championships at the Utah Olympic Oval with a time of one minute 0.76 seconds.  

Russian speed skaters Pavel Kulizhnikov and Natalia Voronina broke world records.

WATCH | Canada's Dubreuil takes bronze:

Lévis, Quebec's Laurent Dubreuil finishes 3rd in men's 1000m at single distances championships. 2:04

Kulizhnikov earned gold in the 1,000m with a world record time of 1:05.69. He eclipsed the previous record of 1:06.18 by Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands. Nuis took silver, finishing in 1:06.73.

Voronia set a world record and earned gold in the 5,000m in 6:39.21. She beat a record of 6:41.18 set by Martina Sablikova of the Czech Republic earlier in the race.

WATCH | Russia's Kulizhnikov sets world record in Utah:

Russia's Pavel Kulizhnikov wins the men's 1000m event with a world record time of 1:05.69. 2:16

Sablikova broke her own previous world record time of 6:42.01 en route to earning silver. Netherlands' Esmee Visser finished in 6:46.68 to take bronze.

