Canadian speed skating trio get redemption in team pursuit opener
Capture bronze medal after 4th-place finish at world single distance championships
Canadians Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valerie Maltais skated to a bronze medal in the first team pursuit race of the World Cup season on Saturday in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland.
"This medal is a really great step for our team," said Weidemann. "We haven't skated together a lot -- our first race together was at the world single distance championships last year. We're going to train on our bikes in Spain over the next two weeks and hopefully we go into the next race a bit more calm and confident in how we're skating."
The medal is Maltais's first on the World Cup circuit since making the switch to long-track speed skating last year.
Canadians also found success over individual distances. Tyson Langelaar of Winnipeg earned his best career result on the World Cup circuit, finishing fifth in the men's 1,500 metres. Antoine Gelinas-Beaulieu of Sherbrooke, Que., placed eighth.
Kaylin Irvine of Calgary and Marsha Hudey of White City, Sask., both reached the top 10 in the ladies 500, skating the seventh and ninth fastest times of the day.
Jordan Belchos of Toronto was sixth in the men's mass start, picking up four sprint points over the course of the race.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.