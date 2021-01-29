Canadian women capture team pursuit gold at World Cup speed skating event

Canada captured gold in women's team pursuit at the ISU World Cup speed skating event in Heerenveen, Netherlands, on Friday.

The women's team of Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valerie Maltais had a strong start from the get-go. Halfway through the race, they were trailing Netherlands. After five laps, Canada took the lead and held on for the rest of the way, edging out Netherlands by 0.94 seconds. Norway finished third but was 3:58 seconds back of Canada. The Canadians also set a new track record with their official time two minutes 54.64 seconds.

On the men's side, Canada also reached the podium in the team pursuit, taking silver earlier in the morning.

The Canadian team of Connor Howe, Ted-Jan Bloemen and Jordan Belchos had a bad start as for the first three laps, they sat in fifth place. In the second half of the race, however, they started to make their move and held onto second for the final four laps. They finished with a total time of 3:39.943 which was just 0.86 back of Norway who took home gold.

Russia finished third but was 1:46 back of Canada for second and 2:32 back of Norway.

The COVID-19 pandemic decimated the racing season and compressed it into a pair of World Cups followed by next month's world championship in Heerenveen.

Canada's long-track speedskating team has also been without ice at Calgary's Olympic Oval since Sept. 5 because of a mechanical failure.

Their on-ice training was limited to a two-week camp in an indoor oval in Fort St. John, B.C., outdoor oval skating in Red Deer, Alta., and short-track workouts in Calgary.