Speed Skating·New

Canada's Sarault wins bronze medal in photo finish at short track worlds

Canada's Courtney Sarault secured the bronze medal in the women's 1,000m final at the ISU world short track speed skating championships Sunday in Dordrecht, Netherlands.

Moncton, N.B., native collects medal in 1,000m, steps on worlds podium for 2nd straight day

Canada's Courtney Sarault, shown at right in this 2020 file photo with Netherlands' Suzanne Schulting, captured bronze in the women's 1,000m final at the short track speed skating worlds on Sunday in Dordrecht, Netherlands. (Jens Meyer/The Associated Press)

The Moncton, N.B., native grabbed another spot on the podium this weekend after earning silver in yesterday's 1,500m final by skating to a time of one minute, 27.470 seconds.

Sarault finished behind of Dutch skater Suzanne Schulting (1:26.854) and Belgium's Hanne Desmet (1:26.993) in a photo finish.

Saturday's silver medal in the women's 1,500m earned the Canadian skater her first podium at the world championships.

