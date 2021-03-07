Canada's Sarault wins bronze medal in photo finish at short track worlds

Canada's Courtney Sarault won a bronze medal in the women's 1,000m at the ISU world short track speed skating championships Sunday in Dordrecht, Netherlands.

The Moncton, N.B., native grabbed another spot on the podium this weekend after earning silver in yesterday's 1,500m final by skating to a time of one minute, 27.470 seconds.

Sarault finished behind of Dutch skater Suzanne Schulting (1:26.854) and Belgium's Hanne Desmet (1:26.993) in a photo finish.

Saturday's silver medal in the women's 1,500m earned the Canadian skater her first podium at the world championships.

