Canada's Sarault wins bronze medal in photo finish at short track worlds
Moncton, N.B., native collects medal in 1,000m, steps on worlds podium for 2nd straight day
Canada's Courtney Sarault won a bronze medal in the women's 1,000m at the ISU world short track speed skating championships Sunday in Dordrecht, Netherlands.
The Moncton, N.B., native grabbed another spot on the podium this weekend after earning silver in yesterday's 1,500m final by skating to a time of one minute, 27.470 seconds.
Sarault finished behind of Dutch skater Suzanne Schulting (1:26.854) and Belgium's Hanne Desmet (1:26.993) in a photo finish.
Saturday's silver medal in the women's 1,500m earned the Canadian skater her first podium at the world championships.
That's what we call patience 🙌<br><br>Canada's Courtney Sarault seized her moment to capture 🥉 in the 1000m final at short track worlds<a href="https://twitter.com/SSC_PVC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SSC_PVC</a><a href="https://t.co/afczmj6XGq">https://t.co/afczmj6XGq</a> <a href="https://t.co/HK9e2KGEyY">pic.twitter.com/HK9e2KGEyY</a>—@CBCOlympics
You can watch all the action from the short track world championships, which stream live on CBCSports.ca all weekend, as well as on Road to the Olympic Games.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.