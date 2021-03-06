Skip to Main Content

Charles Hamelin captures 1,500m world title at short track worlds

Canada's Charles Hamelin secured the 1,500m world title at  at the ISU world short track speed skating championships Saturday in Dordrecht, Netherlands. 

Fellow Canadian Courtney Sarault earns 1st podium at worlds with silver in 1500m

Canada's Charles Hamelin, shown in this 2018 file photo, won the men's 1,500m world title on Saturday in Dordrecht, Netherlands. (File/The Canadian Press)

Canada's Charles Hamelin secured the 1,500m world title at the ISU world short track speed skating championships Saturday in Dordrecht, Netherlands.

The three-time Olympic champion and 2018 world champion added the 2021 title by skating to a time of two minutes, 18.143 seconds.

Hamelin, of Sainte-Julie, Que., finished ahead of Dutch skater Itzhak de Laat (2:18.202) and Russia's Semen Elistratov (2:18.296).

Earlier on Saturday, fellow Canadian Courtney Sarault earned her first podium at the world championships with a silver medal in the women's 1,500m.

The Moncton, N.B., native skated to a time of two minutes, 37.089 seconds to split Netherlands' Suzanne Schulting (2:36.884) and Xandra Velzeboer (2:37.109) on the podium.

You can watch all the action from the short track world championships, which stream live on CBCSports.ca all weekend, as well as on Road to the Olympic Games.

