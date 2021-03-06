Charles Hamelin captures 1,500m world title at short track worlds

Canada's Charles Hamelin secured the 1,500m world title at the ISU world short track speed skating championships Saturday in Dordrecht, Netherlands.

The three-time Olympic champion and 2018 world champion added the 2021 title by skating to a time of two minutes, 18.143 seconds.

Hamelin, of Sainte-Julie, Que., finished ahead of Dutch skater Itzhak de Laat (2:18.202) and Russia's Semen Elistratov (2:18.296).

Earlier on Saturday, fellow Canadian Courtney Sarault earned her first podium at the world championships with a silver medal in the women's 1,500m.

WATCH | Canada's Hamelin earns his 14th world title:

The Moncton, N.B., native skated to a time of two minutes, 37.089 seconds to split Netherlands' Suzanne Schulting (2:36.884) and Xandra Velzeboer (2:37.109) on the podium.

WATCH | Canada's Sarault grabs silver at short track worlds: