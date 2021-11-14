Dubreuil collects long track silver for Canada's 5th medal at World Cup season opener

One of the most dominant sprinters on the international speed skating scene is making an impact early in the 2021-22 long track campaign.

Laurent Dubreuil of Lévis, Que., won his second 500-metre medal in three days with silver in Sunday's men's competition at the season-opening World Cup in Tomaszów Mazowiecki, Poland.

On Friday, the 29-year-old reigning world champion picked up bronze after twice reaching the podium, including a gold medal performance, in February at the world championships in Heerenveen, Netherlands.

"My goal on Sunday will be to let myself give a bit more effort and skate more relaxed," Dubreuil told reporters on Friday.

He crossed the finish line in 34.734 seconds in Sunday's competition won by Tatsuya Shinhama in 34.699, while Japanese teammate Wataru Morishige collected bronze (34.746).

Fellow Canadians Gilmore Junio (35.278) and Alex Boisvert-Lacroix (35.565) placed 18th and 20th, respectively.

Later, Dubreuil finished fifth in the men's 1,000. The Dutch trio of Hein Otterspeer (1:08.676), Thomas Krol (1:08.699) and Kjeld Nuis (1:08.836) swept the podium.

Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu of Sherbrooke, Que., was ninth in 1:09.460, followed by Ottawa's Vincent De Haitre in 14th (1:10.167).

Ivanie Blondin of Ottawa was 11th in the women's 1,500 a day after teaming with Valérie Maltais and Isabelle Weidemann in team pursuit for Canada's first gold medal of the long track season. She clocked one minute 58.624 seconds, 2.62 seconds behind winner Miho Takagi of Japan (1.56.000) who owns the world record of 1:49.83.

Canada has earned five medals at the event, with Ottawa's Weidemann and Calgary's Ted-Jan Bloemen also winning silver in the 3,000 and 5,000.

There are four World Cup stops that will help shape the Canadian squad for the Beijing Olympics in February, including Calgary on Dec. 9.

The World Cup season concludes March 12 in Heerenveen.

