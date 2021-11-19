Canada's Weidemann skates to 5,000m silver at World Cup stop in Norway
Laurent Dubreuil ends 12th as highest-placing Canadian man on Friday
Canadian Isabelle Weidemann kicked off the long track speed skating World Cup stop in Stavanger, Norway with a silver medal on Friday.
Weidemann, of Ottawa, picked up second place in the women's 5,000-metre race, pushing to the finish line in a time of six minutes 54.953 seconds.
Alongside her on the track was Dutch athlete Irene Schouten, who posted a strong time of 6:52.837 to capture gold.
Her fellow Ottawa skater Ivanie Blondin was also competing in the event and recorded a time of 7:02.978 for fifth place.
Four other Canadians took to the ice at the second long track stop of the season.
Valérie Maltais was the only Canadian competing in the women's 1,000-metre race. The skater from Saguenay, Que., finished in a time of 1:18.009 for 20th.
Laurent Dubreuil of Lévis Que., was the highest placing skater in the men's 1,000-metre event. He was 0.54 seconds behind the leader, placing 12th with a time of 1:09.230.
Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu of Sherbrooke, Que., ended in 15th (1:09.469), and Vincent de Haitre from Cumberland, Ont., rounded out the Canadian contingent in 18th (1:10.26.)
