Speed Skating

Canada's Laurent Dubreuil wins gold at World Cup speed skating event in Norway

Laurent Dubreuil captured gold in the men's 500-metre competition at a long track speed skating World Cup stop in Stavanger, Norway, on Saturday.

Levis, Que., skater blazes to 500-metre win in 34.573 seconds

CBC Sports ·
Canada's Laurent Dubreuil is shown celebrating in this February 2021 file photo. Dubreuil won gold in the men's 500-metre event on Saturday in Stavanger, Norway. (File/Getty Images)

The native of Lévis Que., finished in a time of 34.573 seconds to stand atop the podium, ahead of Russia's Artem Arefyev (34.608) and Marek Kania of Poland (34.653).

It's the second medal picked up by Canadian this weekend in Stavanger. Isabelle Weidemann kicked off the event with a silver medal in the women's 5,000m on Friday. 

