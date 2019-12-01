Canada's Kim Boutin captures World Cup short track gold, silver in Japan

Canadian short track speed skater Kim Boutin won two more medals at the ISU short track speed skating World Cup event in Nagoya, Japan, on Sunday, including gold in the women's 500-metre final.

A day after taking silver in the 1500m, the Sherbrooke, Que. native finished the 500 in 43.374 seconds, ahead of Italy's Arianna Fontana (43.528) and Korea's Ji Yoo Kim (43.604).

Courtney Lee Sarault won silver in Sunday's 1500m, clocking in a time of 2:30.976, just behind winner Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands (2:30.906).

Boutin and Sarault teamed up with Alyson Charles and Danae Blais for a silver medal in the women's 3,000m relay. The team finished the race in 4:12.781, just behind the Italians (4:12.681).

The next short track World Cup event begins next weekend in Shanghai.