Canada's Kim Boutin skates to World Cup short track silver

Canadian short track speed skater Kim Boutin will bring home at least one medal from the ISU short track speed skating World Cup event in Nagoya, Japan.

Boutin, of Shjerbrooke, Que., scored a silver medal in the first of two 1500-metre events this weekend.

Ji Yoo Kim of Korea took gold in a time of two minutes, 30.432 seconds, followed by Boutin in 2:30.663, and Arianna Fontana of Italy in 2:30.860.

"My final race had a lot of action and I was caught up a bit in the games of other skaters," Boutin said. "Any time you open the door for the Koreans, they will take it. So I certainly learned a lot from the race and am eager to take on the challenge of the 1500m again soon."

Boutin's teammate Danaé Blais, of Châteauguay, Que., finished fifth in the final in a time of 2:32.105.

"I am really proud of myself, especially for being successful at qualifying out of the repêchage," Blais said. "Then, to have placed myself in the final, I was even happier. I didn't have any expectations going into the race; I simply wanted to give it my and and be aggressive. I think I succeeded."

On the men's side, Canadian Steven Dubois, of Lachenaie, Que., finished just off the podium in the 1000m. His time of 1:27.451 was good enough for fourth, behind Korea's Ji Wong Park (1:26.619), Hungary's Shaoang Liu (1:27.023) and Russia's Semen Elistratov (1:27.321).

Action at the World Cup event continues on Sunday.