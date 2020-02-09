Canada's Kim Boutin, Steven Dubois capture speed skating gold in Germany
Courtney Sarault of Moncton, N.B., was team's lone medallist Saturday
Kim Boutin and Steven Dubois ruled their respective short track races in Dresden, Germany, after a quiet Saturday for Canada on the World Cup medal podium.
Boutin, who was penalized in the women's 1,500-metre A final on Saturday for obstructing an opponent, crossed the finish line in 42.328 seconds in Sunday's 500.
Qu Chunyu of China was second in 42.411 and Lara van Ruijven third in 42.458.
The 25-year-old from Sherbrooke, Que., had medalled in each of her eight individual events over the first four World Cup stages before sitting out the ISU Four Continents short track championships in January to rest an injured knee.
WATCH | Kim Boutin rebounds in women's 500 metres:
Dubois, 22, stopped the clock in 40.430 in the men's 500 to defeat Shaolin Sandor Liu of Hungary (40.956) while his teammate, Cedrik Blais, was fourth in 1:05.544. Melle van 't Wout of the Netherlands (40.985) rounded out the podium.
Dubois of Lachenaie, Que. grabbed two silver medals at Four Continents, missing out on gold both times to Korea's Hwang Dae Heon.
Courtney Sarault of Moncton, N.B., was Canada's lone medallist on Saturday with a silver medal in the 1,000-metre A final.
WATCH | Steven Dubois narrowly defeats Hungarian opponent:
