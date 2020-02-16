Ivanie Blondin claims mass start gold at world speed skating championships
Jordan Belchos and Antoine Gelinas-Beaulieu win silver, bronze in men's mass start
Canadians took home three mass start medals on the final day of the ISU World Single Distances Championships at the Utah Olympic Oval.
Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin finished in 8:14.02 to claim gold in the women's mass start. South Korea's Bo-Reum Kim took silver in 8:14.22 and Netherlands' Irene Schouten earned bronze in 8:14.32 to round out the podium.
On the men's side, Netherlands' Jorrit Bergsma earned gold with a time of 7:39.49, while Toronto's Jordan Belchos and Antoine Gelinas-Beaulieu of Sherbrooke, Que., rounded out the podium.
Belchos took silver in 7:39.79, while Gelinas-Beaulieu earned bronze in 7:40.27.
Netherlands had a successful day, as Kjeld Nuis and Ireen Wust also skated to gold medals.
Nuis won the men's 1,500 metres with a time of 1 minute, 41.66 seconds, and countrymate Tomas Krol took silver after finishing in 1:41.73. American Joey Mantia earned bronze with a personal-best of 1:42.16.
Nuis, the world record holder in the 1,500 and a two-time Olympic gold medallist, earned his fourth world championship. Mantia, 34, earned his first podium finish at a world championship in the event.
Wust won the women's 1,500 metres, finishing in 1:50.92. Russians Evgeniia Lalenkova and Elizaveta Kazelina rounded out the podium. Lalenkova earned silver with a time of 1:51.13. Kazelina took bronze in 1:51.41.
Wust, a five-time Olympic gold medallist , claimed her 21st career world championship. 14 of those titles have come in single distance events.
