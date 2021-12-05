Blondin strikes gold with women's mass start win at ISU speed skating World Cup
Dubreuil wins bronze in men's 500m, 6th World Cup medal this season
Canada's Ivanie Blondin won her second gold medal of the weekend, emerging victorious in the women's mass start at the speed skating World Cup in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sunday.
Blondin, of Ottawa, Ont., finished with a time of eight minutes 31.870 seconds, beating out the Netherlands' Marijke Groenewoud by one-hundredth of a second.
Norway's Sofie Karoline Haugen won the bronze medal crossing the finish line in 8:32.260.
The victory is Blondin's first in the mass start event this season.
The 31-year-old also won a gold medal on Saturday in the women's team pursuit alongside Isabelle Weidemann and Valerie Maltais.
Canadian Laurent Dubreuil continued his ever-impressive string of performances with yet another medal, winning bronze in the men's 500 metres on Sunday.
Dubreuil, of Lévis, Que., finished with a time of 34.053 seconds in a head-to-head against Japans' Yamato Matsui, who crossed the line in 34.21 seconds.
The 29-year-old narrowly missed Jeremy Wotherspoon's national record of 34.03 seconds.
