Blondin claims silver medal behind Schouten in tightly contested mass start
Reigning Olympic champion wins for 2nd straight week; Dubreuil 2nd in men's 500m
Ottawa speed skater Ivanie Blondin claimed a World Cup silver medal in the women's mass start in a tight finish with reigning Olympic champion Irene Schouten of the Netherlands.
Laurent Dubreuil of Lévis, Que., also earned a silver medal in the men's 500 metres Saturday in Heerenveen.
Schouten and Blondin finished one-two for a second straight week with Schouten edging Blondin by a toe.
Italy's Francesca Lollobrigida was third in the 16-lap race featuring the short-track elements of all competitors taking off simultaneously from the start line and skaters jostling for position throughout the race.
WATCH | Blondin returns to podium in Heerenveen:
The COVID-19 global pandemic has shrunk the World Cup speed skating season to two events in Heerenveen ahead of the Feb. 11-14 world championship at the same oval.
Dubreuil placed second in 34.520 seconds behind winner Pavel Kulizhnikov of Russia in 34.475.
Dutch men sweep 1,500 metres
Kulizhnikov's teammate Artem Arefyev and Dai Dai Ntab of the Netherlands tied for third with identical times of 34.588.
WATCH | Dubreuil collects silver in men's 500 metres:
Dutchwoman Femke Kok took the women's 500. Winnipeg's Heather McLean placed fifth just under three-tenths of a second off the podium.
Dutch men swept the 1,500 with Thomas Krol, Kjeld Nuis and Patrick Roest finishing first to third respectively. Connor Howe of Canmore, Alta., placed seventh.
Dutchman Jorrit Bergsma won the men's mass start ahead of runner-up Bart Swings of Germany and bronze medallist Livio Wenger of Switzerland. Toronto's Jordan Belchos was eighth.
American Brittany Bowe won the women's 1,500 with Antoinette de Jong and Ireen Wust of the Netherlands second and third, respectively.
