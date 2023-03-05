Canada's Bloemen races to men's 10,000m bronze medal at speed skating worlds

Canada's Ted-Jan Bloemen raced to a bronze medal in the men's 10,000-metre event on Sunday at the ISU World Speed Skating Championship in Heerenveen, Netherlands.

Bloemen, who once competed as a Dutch athlete, stopped the clock in 13 minutes 01.84 seconds, enough to secure third place.

Italy's Davide Ghiotto set a personal best of 12:41.35 to take gold and the world title in the discipline - the first time an Italian won the distance. Dutch skater Jorrit Bergsma was 14.29 slower than the Italian to earn silver.

The 36-year-old Bloemen won the Olympic title in the same event in 2018 Pyeongchang.

Graeme Fish, of Moose Jaw, Sask., finished with a time of 13:03.51 to take fifth place.

Bloemen's bronze was the seventh medal for Canada at the competition.

Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin raced to a silver medal in the women's mass start on Saturday.

On Thursday, Canadian speed skaters won gold in the women's and men's team sprint events.

The gold rush continued on Friday when Canada's women's pursuit team secured the world title. Two silver medals came later that day in the men's pursuit and with Dubreuil in the men's 500-metres.