Canada's Bloemen races to men's 10,000m bronze medal at speed skating worlds
36-year-old won Olympic title in event in 2018 Pyeongchang
Canada's Ted-Jan Bloemen raced to a bronze medal in the men's 10,000-metre event on Sunday at the ISU World Speed Skating Championship in Heerenveen, Netherlands.
Bloemen, who once competed as a Dutch athlete, stopped the clock in 13 minutes 01.84 seconds, enough to secure third place.
Italy's Davide Ghiotto set a personal best of 12:41.35 to take gold and the world title in the discipline - the first time an Italian won the distance. Dutch skater Jorrit Bergsma was 14.29 slower than the Italian to earn silver.
The 36-year-old Bloemen won the Olympic title in the same event in 2018 Pyeongchang.
Bloemen's bronze was the seventh medal for Canada at the competition.
Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin raced to a silver medal in the women's mass start on Saturday.
On Thursday, Canadian speed skaters won gold in the women's and men's team sprint events.
The gold rush continued on Friday when Canada's women's pursuit team secured the world title. Two silver medals came later that day in the men's pursuit and with Dubreuil in the men's 500-metres.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?