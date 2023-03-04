Ivanie Blondin wins mass start silver at speed skating worlds

Canada's Ivanie Blondin raced to a silver medal in the women's mass start on Saturday at the ISU World Speed Skating Championship in Heerenveen, Netherlands.

The 32-year-old from Ottawa stopped the clock after eight minutes 34.19 seconds, finishing behind Marijke Groenewoud of the Netherlands.

Groenewoud took an insurmountable lead midway through the race and finished in 8:19.36, well ahead of the field. Groenewoud's teammate Irene Schouten completed the podium, finishing a stride behind Blondin to take bronze.

Valerie Maltais, of La Baie, Que., finished in eighth place.

Canada's Ivanie Blondin races to silver! 🇨🇦🥈<br><br>What a finish from Blondin to get on the podium in the women's mass start at the ISU World Speed Skating Championships <a href="https://t.co/JvS1bznVdJ">pic.twitter.com/JvS1bznVdJ</a> —@CBCOlympics

Earlier Saturday, Connor Howe, of Canmore, Alta., was 15th in the men's mass start. Maddison Pearman, of Ponoka, Ont, finished the women's 1,000-metre event in 18th place. Howe and Pearman were the only Canadians in those events.

In the men's 1,000-metre event, Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu, of Sherbrooke, Que., was seventh with a time of 1:08.37, 1.62 seconds slower than the winner, 18-year-old American Jordan Stolz.

Rising star Stolz claimed his second world title of the weekend, also winning the men's 500m on Friday to become the youngest-ever speed skater to win a single distance world title.

Laurent Dubreuil, of Lévis, Que., was 11th while Ottawa's Vincent De Haître finished 23rd.

Phenomenal 😱 <br><br>Jordan Stolz 🇺🇸 strikes again and clinches his second World title in Heerenveen 🔥 <br><br>The 18-year-old 500m World champ finished ahead of Olympic champion Thomas Krol 🇳🇱 and Cornelius Kersten 🇬🇧 in the Men's 1000m 💥 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SpeedSkating?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SpeedSkating</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldSpeed?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldSpeed</a> <a href="https://t.co/unrSOHLEcU">pic.twitter.com/unrSOHLEcU</a> —@ISU_Speed

On Thursday, Canadian speed skaters won gold in the women's and men's team sprint events.

The gold rush continued on Friday when Canada's women's pursuit team secured the world title. Two silver medals came later that day in the men's pursuit and with Dubreuil in the men's 500-metres.

The competition concludes Sunday with the 1,500-metre and 10,000-metre races for men and women.

