Canadian speed skaters win women's team pursuit world title after Dutch team disqualified

Canada's women's pursuit team of Ottawa's Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais of La Baie, Que., secured a gold medal at the ISU World Speed Skating Championship in Heerenveen, Netherlands on Friday.

Three women's speed akaters, all wearing black and red skating suit, helmets and eye protection, skate in a row.
From front to back, Team Canada's Ivanie Blondin, Valerie Maltais and Isabelle Weidemann are shjown in this 2022 file photo. The trio will leave Heerenveen, Netherlands with a gold medal in the women's team pursuit after Friday's race. (File/Getty Images)

The Canadian stopped the clock in two minutes 54.58 seconds to put themselves in first place with heat to go. The Dutch team finished 1.92 seconds faster, but were eventually disqualified from the event.

Japan took silver and the United States finished with bronze.

More to come.

