Canadian speed skaters win women's team pursuit world title after Dutch team disqualified

Canada's women's pursuit team of Ottawa's Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais of La Baie, Que., secured a gold medal at the ISU World Speed Skating Championship in Heerenveen, Netherlands on Friday.

The Canadian stopped the clock in two minutes 54.58 seconds to put themselves in first place with heat to go. The Dutch team finished 1.92 seconds faster, but were eventually disqualified from the event.

Japan took silver and the United States finished with bronze.

Canada's Ivanie Blondin, Isabelle Weidemann and Valerie Maltais skate to gold in the team pursuit at the ISU World Speed Skating Championships 🇨🇦🥇 <a href="https://t.co/PbN1GU4iwA">pic.twitter.com/PbN1GU4iwA</a> —@CBCOlympics

