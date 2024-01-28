Maltais, Weidemann, Blondin skate to team pursuit gold at World Cup in Salt Lake City

The Canadian trio of Valérie Maltais, Isabelle Weidemann and Ivanie Blondin won women's team pursuit gold on Saturday at the speed skating World Cup stop in Salt Lake City.

The reigning Olympic champions clocked a time of two minutes 54.07 seconds at the Utah Olympic Oval, while Japan finished second in 2:55.51 and the U.S. was third in 2:57.66.

The win marked Maltais's second medal in as many days after earning bronze in the women's 3,000m on Friday. The trio also won the event on the same ice at last week's Four Continents Championships.

Laurent Dubreuil of Quebec City was oh-so close to winning a gold medal earlier in the day, settling instead for a silver medal in the men's 500m.

Dubreuil finished second behind American Jordan Stolz who crossed the line in 33.96. Dubreuil was next at 34.05, followed by Yuma Murakami of Japan in 34.16.

And Abigail McCluskey of Penticton, B.C., earned a bronze medal in the women's 1,500m with a time of 1:55.97. Francesca Lollobrigida of Italy won gold in 1:54.08, while American Greta Myers took silver in 1:55.83.

Heather Carruthers of Winnipeg, Man., finished fourth in the women's 500 metres. Serena Pergher of Ital took the bronze in 38.07, while Carruthers finished in 38.10.

Connor Howe of Canmore, Alta., finished fourth in the men's 1,500m. Wesly Dijs of Netherlands took bronze in 1:42.77, while Howe finished in 1:42.83.

