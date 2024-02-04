Canadian speed skater Dubreuil claims 500m silver at Quebec City World Cup

Canada's long track speed skaters won two more medals on home ice at the World Cup season finale in Quebec City on Saturday.

Two-time Olympian Laurent Dubreuil, who hails from nearby Lévis, claimed silver in the men's 500 metres with a time of 34.59 seconds at the Centre de glaces Intact Assurance. American phenom Jordan Stolz, 19, edged Deubreuil for gold in by just 0.08 seconds, with Japan's Yuma Murakami taking bronze (34.67).

Dubreuil will have his sights on gold, and the overall World Cup title, in the second men's 500m event of the meet on Sunday. He is currently ranked second in the standings, 19 points behind Japan's Wataru Morishie (445).

Dubreuil reached the podium in the B Division on Friday, winning the men's 1,000m.

WATCH l Dubreuil skates to silver in 500m:

Laurent Dubreuil wins World Cup speed skating silver on home soil Duration 3:19 The 31-year-old from Levis, Que. clocked in at 34.59 to place second in the men's 500-metre race at the ISU World Cup Speed Skating event in Quebec City.

Canmore, Alta., native Connor Howe captured bronze earlier on Saturday in the men's 1,500m, clocking 1:45.73 for his first individual distance medal of the season. He beat two-time Olympic medallist Hallgeir Engebråten of Norway for the podium spot by 0.26 seconds.

Stolz set a track record in a time of 1:44.01, while China's Ning Zhongyan claimed silver (1:44.79).

WATCH l Howe reaches 1,500m podium:

Alberta's Connor Howe earns bronze in World Cup competition Duration 4:27 The Canmore, Alta. native finished with a time of 1:45.73 to reach to podium for the men's 1,500-metre race at the ISU World Cup Speed Skating event in Quebec City.

The final meet of the long track World Cup concludes Sunday, with live coverage on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem. Coverage continues at 2:30 p.m. ET from the capital city, which is hosting its first World Cup since 1992.

The opening day of competition on Friday saw Calgary's Ted-Jan Bloemen set a track record in the men's 5,000m (6:13.87), while Valérie Maltais of La Baie, Que., bagged bronze in the women's 3,000m to secure her first career overall World Cup podium, finishing third in the women's long distances.

Maltais and Blondin will compete in the women's mass start on Sunday, where they are ranked first and second in the standings, respectively.

The final World Cup stop will be followed by the world championships in Calgary (Feb. 15-18).