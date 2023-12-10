Canada's Dubreuil wins men's 500m gold for 2nd speed skating World Cup medal in Poland

Laurent Dubreuil continued a successful weekend by securing gold in the men's 500-metre event on Sunday at the World Cup speed skating stop in Tomaszów Mazowiecki, Poland.

The Quebec City native was coming off of a silver-medal performance in the first 500m race on Saturday with a time of 34.77 seconds, and topped that mark with a time of 34.73 on Sunday.

Dubreuil edged China's Tingyu Gao by 0.06 seconds for top spot on Sunday, also earning his 30th career World Cup medal in the process.

Poland's Damian Żurek skated to bronze in front of a home crowd at the Ice Arena Tomaszów Mazowiecki with a time of 34.87.

The 31-year-old Dubreuil entered the weekend in fourth in the men's 500m World Cup standings having earned one silver medal on the circuit in Beijing in November, but vaulted into second after a two-medal weekend with 318 points, trailing Japan's Wataru Morishige for top spot by 60 points.

Two other Japanese competitors in Yuma Murakami (310) and Tatsuya Shinhama (304) trail Dubreuil in the overall standings.

Canada's 2022 Olympic silver medallist in the 1,000m event has been dominant in the 500m discipline, placing first in the World Cup standings in the 2022/23 season, and finishing in the top three the three seasons prior.

Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin placed sixth in the women's 1,000m race on Sunday in a time of 1:16.92, 1.64 seconds back of gold medallist Miho Takagi of Japan.

Brittany Bowe of the United States claimed silver in 1:16.20, 0.05 seconds ahead of fellow American bronze medallist Kimi Goetz.

The sixth-place finish is the best of the season for Blondin in the 1,000m event, as the 33-year-old now sits in sixth in the World Cup standings with 135 points, trailing first-place Takagi by 93.

Maddison Pearman of Ponoka, Alta., finished 18th on Sunday with a time of 1:18.92 and is in 20th in the World Cup standings.

Still to come on Sunday will be Graeme Fish of Moose Jaw, Sask., and Calgary's Ted-Jan Bloemen competing in the men's 5,000m, and Blondin and Valérie Maltais of Saguenay Que., in the women's mass start.

Blondin and Maltais combined with Béatrice Lamarche of Quebec City to take silver in the women's team pursuit on Saturday.

