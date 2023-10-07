Ivanie Blondin wins mass start gold at speed skating World Cup opener

Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin kicked off the World Cup long-track speed skating season with a gold medal in the mass start in Obihiro, Japan on Friday.

Blondin earned a decisive victory in a time of eight minutes 25.11 seconds, defeating Esther Kiel of the Netherlands (8:25.45) and Mia Kilburg-Manganello of the United States (8:25.58) in a sprint to the finish line.

"I wasn't quite sure how I would do because we haven't raced in quite some time, but the speed was there, and I was really happy with it. Near the end, I just went for it," Blondin said.

Canadian teammate Valérie Maltais, of La Baie, Que., finished fourth in 8:26.05.

It was the 33-year-old Blondin's second career mass start medal in Obihiro, having previously won gold in 2014.

"From a strategy perspective, Valérie and I were covering for each other to make sure there were no big breakaways. I think it would have been great if both Canadians were on the podium in the end," Blondin said.

She is coming off a successful 2022-2023 season in which she won the World Cup title and brought home a silver medal from the world championships.

On the men's side, Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu of Sherbrooke, Que., was fourth in the mass start after not competing in the discipline once last season.

The World Cup event continues with live coverage available beginning at 12:30 a.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

