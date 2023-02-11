Blondin, Weidemann, Maltais win team pursuit gold at speed skating World Cup

The Canadian women's speed skating team remained undefeated in team pursuit on the World Cup circuit, racing to gold Saturday in Tomaszów Mazowiecki, Poland.

Valérie Maltais of La Baie, Que., along with the Ottawa duo of Ivanie Blondin and Isabelle Weidemann combined for a winning time of 3:00.97 to secure long track gold for the third straight event.

The Netherlands finished second, 0.77 seconds back of Canada, while the American trio took bronze with a time of 3:04.01.

The trio also walked away with gold medals in the first World Cup stop of the season in Stavanger, Norway, in November, and the third World Cup stop in Calgary in December.

Canada 🇨🇦 make it 3️⃣ wins from 3️⃣ World Cups in the Women's Team Pursuit to seal the title! 🎉 <a href="https://t.co/139tzzSvSx">pic.twitter.com/139tzzSvSx</a> —@SSC_PVC

In the men's 500-metre competition, Quebec City's Laurent Dubreuil claimed silver, finishing just 0.09 seconds behind Japanese gold medallist Wataru Morishige, who had a winning time of 34.78. His Japanese teammate won bronze in 35.03.

The athletes return tomorrow at 9 a.m. ET for the final day of the fifth World Cup leg, and will be back in Poland for the sixth and final stop next weekend.

