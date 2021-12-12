Blondin wins silver in mass start, Canadian men earn 2 bronze at speed skating World Cup in Calgary

Canada won three more medals on the final day of the long-track speed skating World Cup on Sunday at the Olympic Oval in Calgary.

Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin won silver in the women's mass start, Laurent Dubreuil of Levis, Que., earned bronze in the men's 500 metres, while the Canadian men took bronze in team pursuit.

WATCH l Blondin captures 2nd World Cup medal in Calgary: Ivanie Blondin captures second World Cup medal in Calgary Duration 1:22 Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin captured her second medal of the weekend in Calgary, winning silver in Sunday's mass start long track speed skating World Cup race. 1:22

After helping the Canadian women win gold in women's team pursuit a day earlier, Blondin won her second medal of the three-day event on Sunday after finishing the 16-lap race in a time of eight minutes 29.71 seconds.

Italy's Francesca Lollobrigida won gold in 8:29.51, while Russia's Elizaveta Golubeva finished just 0.01 behind Blondin to take bronze. Valerie Maltais of Saguenay, Que., finished seventh in the 18-skater field.

Two days after setting a track record of 33.77 while also bettering Jeremy Wotherspoon's 14-year-old Canadian record, Dubreuil had to settle for third in the men's 500 metres on Sunday in a time of 34.06.

Russia's Viktor Mushtakov won gold in 33.90, while Japan's Yuma Murakami earned silver in 33.99. Alex Boisvert-Lacroix finished seventh, while Calgary's Gilmore Junio was well back in 16th.

WATCH l Dubreuil adds World Cup bronze medal to collection: Canada's Laurent Dubreuil adds World Cup bronze medal to his collection Duration 1:59 After claiming a World Cup gold in the opening 500 metre race in Calgary, Laurent Dubreuil of Levis, QC., collects a bronze medal Sunday. 1:59

Bloemen, Belchos and Howe finish 3rd in team pursuit

Calgary's Ted-Jan Bloemen then teamed up with Toronto's Jordan Belchos and Connor Howe of Canmore, Alta., to finish third in team pursuit in a time of 3:38.60 to win Canada's eighth medal of the event.

Americans Casey Dawson, Ethan Cepuran and Emery Lehman finished first in 3:35.59, just ahead of the Norwegian team of Peder Kongshaug, Hallgeir Engebraten and Sverre Lunde Pedersen, who clocked a time of 3:36.24.

WATCH l Canadians capture World Cup bronze in men's team pursuit: Canada captures speed skating team pursuit bronze medal in Calgary Duration 4:40 Ted-Jan Bloemen, Connor Howe and Jordan Belchos claimed World Cup speed skating bronze in team pursuit Sunday in Calgary, securing third place in the overall standings for the season. 4:40

In the men's 1,000, China's Zhongyan Ning won gold in a time of 1:06.65. American Jordan Stolz finished second in 1:06.96, just 0.02 ahead of Mushtakov, who added a bronze medal to the gold he won earlier. Howe ended up as the top Canadian in sixth spot, while Dubreuil finished eighth.

American Brittany Bowe won gold in the women's 1,500 in a time of 1:52.05 just slightly ahead of Nana Takagi (1:52.06) and Ayano Sato (1:52.19), both of Japan.

Blondin finished eighth, while Ottawa's Isabelle Weidemann wound up in 11th.