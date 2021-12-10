Skip to Main Content
Canada's Dubreuil breaks national record to win gold at Calgary speed skating World Cup

Canada's Laurent Dubreuil put an exclamation mark on a successful World Cup season on Friday in Calgary. The Levis, Que., broke the national record in the 500 metres with a time of 33.778 seconds to win gold.

Quebec native collects 7th straight 500-metre medal on circuit

Canada's Laurent Dubreuil, seen above in February, smashed the Canadian record in the 500 metres to win gold at the speed skating World Cup on Friday in Calgary. (Peter Dejong/The Associated Press)

The Levis, Que., broke the national record in the 500 metres with a time of 33.778 seconds to win gold and mark the seventh consecutive race in which he's reached the podium in the distance.

The Canadian mark had stood since Jeremy Wotherspoon lowered it to 34.03 seconds in 2007. Dubreuil came close to the mark last week in Salt Lake City, crossing the finish line in what was then a personal-best 34.05 seconds.

The world record of 33.61 seconds belongs to Russia's Pavel Kulizhnikov, who achieved the feat in 2019.

WATCH | Dubreuil smashes national record to win gold:

Canada's Laurent Dubreuil skates to World Cup gold in Calgary

47 minutes ago
Duration 1:44
Laurent Dubreuil of Levis, QC., captured gold at the Calgary World Cup long track speed skating event in Calgary Friday setting a new 500 metre Canadian record with a time of 33.778. 1:44

China's Tingyu Gao scored silver in 33.876 seconds, while Japan's Yuma Murakami took bronze at 33.898.

Calgary marks the final World Cup event of the season, with the men's 500m to be contested again on Sunday. Dubreuil, 29, will also compete in the men's 1,500 that day.

Action from Calgary continues on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

The Canadian contingent includes 16 men and 11 women and it's the last chance for the skaters to pre-qualify spots at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

WATCH | Cassie Sharpe's comeback, Mikael Kingsbury's hunt for gold on tap this weekend:

Weekend lookahead: Cassie Sharpe's comeback, Mikael Kingsbury's hunt for gold medal no. 67

1 day ago
Duration 2:06
A look-ahead to a packed weekend on CBC Sports broadcast and streaming, featuring Cassie Sharpe and Mikael Kingsbury in freestyle skiing, the Para Nordic World Cup, the women's World Monobob Series and more 2:06
