Canada's Dubreuil breaks national record to win gold at Calgary speed skating World Cup
Quebec native collects 7th straight 500-metre medal on circuit
Canada's Laurent Dubreuil put an exclamation mark on a successful World Cup season on Friday in Calgary.
The Canadian mark had stood since Jeremy Wotherspoon lowered it to 34.03 seconds in 2007. Dubreuil came close to the mark last week in Salt Lake City, crossing the finish line in what was then a personal-best 34.05 seconds.
The world record of 33.61 seconds belongs to Russia's Pavel Kulizhnikov, who achieved the feat in 2019.
WATCH | Dubreuil smashes national record to win gold:
China's Tingyu Gao scored silver in 33.876 seconds, while Japan's Yuma Murakami took bronze at 33.898.
Calgary marks the final World Cup event of the season, with the men's 500m to be contested again on Sunday. Dubreuil, 29, will also compete in the men's 1,500 that day.
Action from Calgary continues on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.
The Canadian contingent includes 16 men and 11 women and it's the last chance for the skaters to pre-qualify spots at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
WATCH | Cassie Sharpe's comeback, Mikael Kingsbury's hunt for gold on tap this weekend:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?