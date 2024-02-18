Canada's Bloemen, Fish reach 10K podium on final day of speed skating worlds in Calgary

Watch as some of the world's fastest speed skaters head to the Calgary Olympic Oval for Day 4 ISU World Championships action.

Canadian speed skaters Ted-Jan Bloemen and Graeme Fish reached the world-championship podium on home ice in the men's 10,000 metres on Sunday.

Calgary's Bloemen claimed silver in 12 minutes 47.01 seconds, while Fish of Moose Jaw, Sask., took bronze in 12:48.61 at Calgary's Olympic Oval. Italy's Davide Ghiotto retained his world title with a time of 12:38.81, the fastest of his career.

WATCH l Bloemen skates to silver before home crowd: Canada's Ted-Jan Bloemen skates to 10,000m silver at worlds Duration 14:18 Ted-Jan Bloemen of Canada places second in the men's 10,000-metre at the ISU World Speed Skating Single Distances Championships in Calgary.

The 37-year-old Bloemen, who won gold in the 10K at the 2018 Olympic Games, collected the third world championship silver medal of his career in the distance.

Fish, 26, returned to the world-championship podium after taking the title in 2020 in Salt Lake City.

WATCH l Fish bags bronze: Moose Jaw's Graeme Fish claims 10,000m bronze at singles distances worlds Duration 14:27 Graeme Fish of Moose Sask., finishes third in the men's 10,000-metre at the ISU World Speed Skating Single Distances Championships in Calgary.

Joy Beune and Irene Schouten finished one-two for the Netherlands in the women's 5,000m. Beune skated the fastest 5K of her life in 6:47.72.

After winning the women's 3,000m and mass start, as well as helping the Dutch take team pursuit gold, Schouten finished 1.26 seconds back of her teammate for silver.

Ottawa's Isabelle Weidemann, who was the silver medallist in the 3K behind Schouten, placed fifth. The Czech Republic's Martina Sáblíková was the bronze medallist 4.16 seconds back of Beune.

Live coverage of the world championships continues on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem. Play-by-play and colour commentary will be supplied by CBC Sports' Signa Butler and Anastasia Bucsis, a former Olympic speed skater.