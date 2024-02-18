Canada's Bloemen, Fish reach 10K podium on final day of speed skating worlds in Calgary
Calgary native Bloemen claims silver, Fish bronze as Canadian medal haul reaches 10
Canadian speed skaters Ted-Jan Bloemen and Graeme Fish reached the world-championship podium on home ice in the men's 10,000 metres on Sunday.
Calgary's Bloemen claimed silver in 12 minutes 47.01 seconds, while Fish of Moose Jaw, Sask., took bronze in 12:48.61 at Calgary's Olympic Oval. Italy's Davide Ghiotto retained his world title with a time of 12:38.81, the fastest of his career.
The 37-year-old Bloemen, who won gold in the 10K at the 2018 Olympic Games, collected the third world championship silver medal of his career in the distance.
Fish, 26, returned to the world-championship podium after taking the title in 2020 in Salt Lake City.
Joy Beune and Irene Schouten finished one-two for the Netherlands in the women's 5,000m. Beune skated the fastest 5K of her life in 6:47.72.
Ottawa's Isabelle Weidemann, who was the silver medallist in the 3K behind Schouten, placed fifth. The Czech Republic's Martina Sáblíková was the bronze medallist 4.16 seconds back of Beune.
