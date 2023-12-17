Content
Canada's Dandjinou strikes gold for 2nd medal at short track World Cup event

Montreal's William Dandjinou captured a gold medal in the men's 1,500-metre final on Sunday in Seoul, South Korea, adding to the silver he won in the same distance on Saturday.

Three men, all with medals around their necks, pose for a photograph while holding stuffed animals.
From left to right, silver medallist Park Ji-won of South Korea, gold medallist William Dandjinou of Canada, and bronze medalist Steven Dubois, also of Canada, pose during the award ceremony for the men's 1,500-metre final n Seoul, South Korea, on Sunday. (Ahn Young-joon/The Associated Press)

Canada's William Dandjinou captured gold in the men's 1,500-metre short track speed skating final at a World Cup event on Sunday in Seoul, South Korea.

The Montreal speed skater crossed the finish line in two minutes 18.661 seconds, just ahead of South Korea's Park Ji Won (2:18.698).

Dandjinou had also collected a silver medal in the same distance in Saturday's final.

Steven Dubois, of Terrebonne, Que., joined his teammate on the podium on Sunday, taking the bronze medal in a time of 2:18.804. Dubois's third-place showing came one day after he won gold in the 1,000m final.

The Canadian team will leave South Korea with a total of six medal wins, including the two gold won by Dandjinou and Dubois.

The short track World Cup circuit continues in February with an event in Dresden, Germany. Live stream all the action on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and on CBC Gem.

