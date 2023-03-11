Steven Dubois leads 4-medal day for Canada at short track World Cup

Canada's short track speed skating team claimed four medals at a World Cup stop in Seoul on Saturday, including gold by Steven Dubois in the men's 1,000-metre final.

The Terrebonne, Que., native raced to victory in one minute 27.099 seconds, and was joined on the podium by bronze medallist Pascal Dion (1:27.302) of Montreal.

Hwang Dae-heon of South Korea took silver in 1:27.113.

WATCH | Dubois skates to men's 1,000m gold in Seoul:

In the men's 1,500m final, Canada finished with silver and bronze thanks to performances by Montreal's William Dandjinou and Felix Roussel, of Sherbrooke, Que.

The race was won by South Korea's Park Ji-Won in 2:16.323, while Dandjinou crossed the line in 2:16.482, just ahead of Roussel's time of 2:16.553.

WATCH | Canadians take silver, bronze, in Seoul:

The short track World Cup event in Seoul continues on Sunday at 12:02 a.m. ET and streams live on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and on CBC Gem.