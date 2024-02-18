Canadian short track speed skater Dubois wins World Cup gold in Poland

One day after winning silver in the men's 500-metre event at the World Cup event in Gdansk, Poland, Steven Dubois added a gold in the second 500m final on Sunday.

Dubois, of Terrebonne, Que., led the race from wire-to-wire, clocking in with a final time of 40.303 seconds.

WATCH | Dubois wins 500m gold:

After winning silver Saturday, Canada's Dubois claims gold Sunday at World Cup short track speed skating race in Poland Duration 4:01 Steven Dubois added a gold medal Sunday in Gdansk, Poland at the World Cup speed skating men's 500m A Final, after the native of Terrebonne, Que., claimed a silver medal Saturday.

Denis Nikisha of Kazakhstan was 0.78 seconds behind for silver.

Felix Roussel of Sherbrooke, Que., appeared to originally take second place, but the Canadian was disqualified due to an arm push on eventual bronze medallist Michal Niewinski of Poland.

Montreal's Maxime Laoun placed fifth in the men's 1,000m final earlier in the day in a race that was won by Park Ji Won of South Korea.

In the chase for the Crystal Globe, Park's 1,071 points put him just ahead of Dubois' 1,052 in the overall standings, giving the 27-year-old the title for the second straight year.

William Dandjinou of Montreal – who is currently injured – placed third with 784 points.

Dubois added another gold to his haul from Gdansk, this time as part of the Canadian men's 5,000m relay team that held off a late charge from South Korea and Japan.

The Canadian team of Dubois, Roussel, Pascal Dion, and Jordan Pierre-Gilles finished with a time of 6:55.577. South Korea was 0.388 seconds back, while Japan crossed the line 0.423 behind the winners.

WATCH | Canada wins men's 5,000m relay gold:

Canada's men's short track speed skating relay team strikes World Cup gold Duration 8:06 Steven Dubois, Pascal Dion, Jordan Pierre-Gilles and Felix Roussel of Canada won gold in the men's 5000-metre relay final Sunday at the World Cup short track speed skating competition Sunday in Gdansk, Poland.

Moncton, N.B., native Courtney Sarault placed fifth in the women's 500m final on Sunday, vaulting her into the top 10 in the women's Crystal Globe standings, which was won by South Korea's Kim Gilli.

Sarault also teamed up with Kim Boutin, Rikki Doak and Renee Marie Steenge in the women's 3,000m relay, where the Canadians were disqualified due to a lane change penalty.

The Netherlands took the victory while South Korea and the United States took silver and bronze, respectively.