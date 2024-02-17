Pascal Dion strikes gold at World Cup short track event in Poland

Canadian short track speed skaters raced to four medals on Saturday at the World Cup event in Gdansk, Poland.

Montreal's Pascal Dion won gold in the men's 1,500-metre event, fending off silver medallist South Korea's Jang Sungwoo and bronze medallist Friso Emons of the Netherlands.

Steven Dubois of Terrebonne, Que., earned silver in the men's 500m final, finishing behind winner Seo Yi-ra, of South Korea. Poland's Lukasz Huczynski took bronze on home ice.

Kim Boutin, of Sherbrooke, Que., made the podium in the women's 500m race, collecting the bronze medal. behind gold medallist Selma Poutsma of the Netherlands won the race while Belgium's Desmet Hanne took the silver.

Claudia Gagnon of La Baie, Que., was sixth in the same event, ahead of fellow Canadian Danae Blais of Chateauguay, Que.

Canada's mixed relay team added the fourth podium of the day.

Boutin, Rikki Doak of Fredericton, P.E.I., Montreal's Maxime Laoun and Jordan Pierre-Gilles of Sherbrooke, Que., earned the bronze medal. The Netherlands and South Korea took gold and silver, respectively.

Coverage of Day 2 begins on Sunday at 8 a.m. ET.

