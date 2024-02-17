Content
Pascal Dion strikes gold at World Cup short track event in Poland

Canadian short track speed skaters raced to four medals on Saturday at the World Cup event in Gdansk, Poland.

Canadian teammates Steven Dubois, Kim Boutin also land on the podium in Gdansk

CBC Sports ·
A speed skater in Canadian gear is seen from up close during a race.
Pascal Dion of Canada, seen in a previous event, won the men's 1500m event gold medal at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating in Gdansk, Poland, on Saturday. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

Montreal's Pascal Dion won gold in the men's 1,500-metre event, fending off silver medallist South Korea's Jang Sungwoo and bronze medallist Friso Emons of the Netherlands.

WATCH l Montreal's Dion claims 1,500m gold:

Canada's Dion skates to World Cup short track speed skating gold in Poland

2 hours ago
Duration 4:46
Pascal Dion of Montreal claimed Saturday's 1500-metre World Cup short track speed skating gold medal in Gdansk, Poland.

Steven Dubois of Terrebonne, Que., earned silver in the men's 500m final, finishing behind winner Seo Yi-ra, of South Korea. Poland's Lukasz Huczynski took bronze on home ice.

WATCH l Dubois narrowly misses gold:

Dubois adds silver to big Canadian medal haul at World Cup short track speed skating event

1 hour ago
Duration 3:05
Steven Dubois of Terrebonne, Que., narrowly missed gold, claiming a silver medal Saturday in the 500-metre World Cup short track speed skating event in Gdansk, Poland.

Kim Boutin, of Sherbrooke, Que., made the podium in the women's 500m race, collecting the bronze medal. behind gold medallist Selma Poutsma of the Netherlands won the race while Belgium's Desmet Hanne took the silver.

Claudia Gagnon of La Baie, Que., was sixth in the same event, ahead of fellow Canadian Danae Blais of Chateauguay, Que.

WATCH l Boutin settles for 500-metre bronze:

Boutin of Canada claims World Cup short track speed skating bronze medal

1 hour ago
Duration 2:57
Kim Boutin of Sherbrooke, Que., settled for the 500-metre World Cup short track speed skating bronze medal Saturday in Gdansk, Poland.

Canada's mixed relay team added the fourth podium of the day.

Boutin, Rikki Doak of Fredericton, P.E.I., Montreal's Maxime Laoun and Jordan Pierre-Gilles of Sherbrooke, Que., earned the bronze medal. The Netherlands and South Korea took gold and silver, respectively.

Coverage of Day 2 begins on Sunday at 8 a.m. ET. Live stream all the action on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and on CBC Gem.

WATCH l Canadian mixed relay team makes podium:

Canadian short track speed skating mixed relay team tops off big day with a bronze medal

51 minutes ago
Duration 4:37
It was a mixed relay bronze for Canada, adding to the already three individual short track speed skating medals won Saturday at the World Cup in Gdansk, Poland.
