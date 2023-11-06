Canada wins 6 more medals to close out Four Continents short track championships in Quebec
Canadians capture gold in women's and mixed relays; Dandjinou wins men's 1,000
William Dandjinou took gold in the men's 1,000 metres as Canadian speed skaters reached the podium six times on Sunday at the ISU Four Continents Short Track Championships in Laval, Que.
The Montreal skater led for the final five laps before teammate Steven Dubois of Lachenaie, Que., made an outside pass on the final corner to beat him at the finish.
However, Dubois was disqualified for making contact with South Korea's Park Ji-won. Dandjinou was elevated to gold and Park took silver ahead of Japan's Yui Matsubayashi.
Canada took silver and bronze in the women's 1,000. American Kristen Santos-Griswold finished first ahead of Moncton's Courtney Sarault and Danaé Blais of Chateauguay, Que.
The Canadian relay teams also reached the podium three times.
Sarault, Dubois, Florence Brunelle and Jordan Pierre-Gilles took gold in the mixed relay, while Brunelle, Sarault, Blais and Cynthia Mascitto finished first in the women's relay.
The men's team of Dubois, Dandjinou, Pierre-Gilles and Jerome Courtemanche collected bronze in the men's 5,000-metre relay.
The next major event is the Dec. 8-10 World Cup in Beijing.