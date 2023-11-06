Canada wins 6 more medals to close out Four Continents short track championships in Quebec

William Dandjinou took gold in the men's 1,000 metres as Canadian speed skaters reached the podium six times on Sunday at the ISU Four Continents Short Track Championships in Laval, Que.

The Montreal skater led for the final five laps before teammate Steven Dubois of Lachenaie, Que., made an outside pass on the final corner to beat him at the finish.

WATCH l Dandjinou skates to gold on home ice: Montreal's William Dandjinou wins gold at short track championships The 22-year-old clocked in at 1:28.338 to win the men's 1,000-metre final at the ISU Four Continents Short Track Championships in Laval, Que.

However, Dubois was disqualified for making contact with South Korea's Park Ji-won. Dandjinou was elevated to gold and Park took silver ahead of Japan's Yui Matsubayashi.

Canada took silver and bronze in the women's 1,000. American Kristen Santos-Griswold finished first ahead of Moncton's Courtney Sarault and Danaé Blais of Chateauguay, Que.

WATCH l Sarault, Blais return to podium on final day: Canada's Courtney Sarault and Danae Blais earn medals in short track championships final The Canadians won silver and bronze, respectively in the women's 1,000-metre final at the ISU Four Continents Short Track Championships in Laval, Que.

The Canadian relay teams also reached the podium three times.

Sarault, Dubois, Florence Brunelle and Jordan Pierre-Gilles took gold in the mixed relay, while Brunelle, Sarault, Blais and Cynthia Mascitto finished first in the women's relay.

WATCH l Canada tops mixed relay podium: Canada captures gold in mixed team relay final at short track championships The red and white squad finished first with a time of 2:39.752 to win the gold medal in the 2,000-metre mixed team relay final at the ISU Four Continents Short Track Championships in Laval, Que.

The men's team of Dubois, Dandjinou, Pierre-Gilles and Jerome Courtemanche collected bronze in the men's 5,000-metre relay.

The next major event is the Dec. 8-10 World Cup in Beijing.