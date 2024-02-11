Felix Roussel leads 1-2 Canada finish at German short track event
Captures 500m final ahead of Jordan Pierre-Gilles; Canadian women win 3,000m relay
Felix Roussel of Sherbrooke, Que., took another step up the medal podium at a short track World Cup event in Dresden, Germany on Sunday.
He reached the finish line first in the men's 500-metre final in 40.078 seconds to beat fellow Canadian Jordan Pierre-Gilles, who clocked 40.619.
Lukasz Kuczynski was the bronze medallist in 41.583.
Roussel, 22, captured silver on Saturday in the 1,000 final ahead of bronze medallist Steven Dubois, of Terrebonne, Que.
Earlier this season, Roussel picked up bronze in the 1,500 metre at Seoul, South Korea in December, two months after claiming silver in the 500 in Montreal.
Pierre-Gilles, also from Sherbrooke, took a pair of 500 races at a World Cup in Beijing in December.
WATCH | Roussel beats Pierre-Gilles to finish line in men's 500m final in Germany:
In the women's 3,000 relay final, Canada's Danae Blais, Kim Boutin, Claudia Gagnon and Courtney Sarault finished second to the Netherlands, stopping the clock in four minutes 6.076 seconds. The Dutch foursome clocked 4:05.405. The United States was third in 4:09.740.
Blais and Gagnon returned to the podium after capturing the women's 1,500 and 1,000, respectively, in Saturday's B finals, while Boutin and Sarault redeemed themselves after each placing fifth in the 1,000 and 1,500 finals.
WATCH | Canadian women capture silver in 3,000m relay:
Other Canadian results
- Kim Boutin (Sherbrooke, Que.) — first in women's 500 B final (43.453)
- Renée Steenge (Brampton, Ont.) — fifth in women's 500 B final (44.177)
- Danae Blais (Châteauguay, Que.) — third in women's 1,000 B final (1:31.999)
- Claudia Gagnon (La Baie, Que.) — fourth in women's 1,000 B final (1:32.004)
- William Dandjinou (Montreal) — fifth in men's 1,000 final (2:14.207)
- Steven Dubois (Terrebonne, Que.) — first in men's 1,000 B final (1:25.891)