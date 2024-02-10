Canada's William Dandjinou golden again at World Cup short track event in Germany

Canadian short track speed skater William Dandjinou continued his winning ways at a World Cup event in Dresden, Germany, on Saturday.

The Montreal native finished the men's 1,500-metre final in two minutes 11.460 seconds to win his second straight gold medal in the distance. Dandjinou took top honours in the 1,500 at the last World Cup event in Seoul in December.

Rounding out the podium in Dresden were Stijn Desmet of Belgium, who captured silver in in 2:11.711, and South Korea's Kim Gun Woo, who captured bronze in 2:11.785.

Pascal Dion, also from Montreal, was sixth in the 1,500 with a time of 2:12.122.

Two other Canadian men will bring home medals from Dresden – Felix Roussel, of Sherbrooke, Que., and Steven Dubois, of Terrebonne, Que., won silver and bronze, respectively, in the 1,000m final

Roussel finished in a time of 1:26.482 while Dubois crossed the line in 1:26.559.

Park Ji Won of South Korea won the event in a time of 1:26.406.

Other Canadian results

Courtney Sarault (Moncton, N.B.) was fifth in the women's 1,500m final

Danae Blais (Chateauguay, Que.) won the women's 1,500m 'B' final

Kim Boutin (Sherbrooke, Que.) was fifth in the women's 1,000m final

Claudia Gagnon (La Baie, Que.) won the women's 1,000m 'B' final

Jordan Pierre Gilles (Sherbrooke, Que.) was fifth in the men's 1,000m 'B' final

Coverage of Day 2 begins on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. ET. Live stream all the action on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and on CBC Gem.