Canadians win gold, bronze medals at short track World Cup event in Beijing
Jordan-Pierre Gilles wins men's 500m, William Dandjinou takes bronze in 1,500m
Canada's short track speed skating team claimed two medals at a World Cup stop in Beijing on Saturday.
Jordan-Pierre Gilles won the men's 500-metre final, while William Dandjinou was third in the men's 1,500m.
Gilles, from Sherbrooke, Que., finished in 40.711 seconds, ahead of Quentin Fercoq of France (40.875).
Dutch skater Jens van 't Wout (41.280) rounded out the podium in bronze-medal position.
WATCH | Gilles takes gold-medal win in Beijing:
Montreal's Dandjinou crossed the line in his final in 2:19.179, just behind winner Kim Gun Woo of South Korea (2:18.934) and silver medallist Li Wenlong of China (2:19.009).
Dandjinou's bronze comes on the heels of last month's gold-medal win in the 1,000 at the ISU Four Continents Short Track Championships in Laval, Que.
WATCH | Dandjinou skates to World Cup bronze:
Other Canadian results
-
Renee Marie Steenge (Brampton, Ont.) was fifth in the women's 1,500m final
-
Claudia Gagnon (La Baie, Que.) won the women's 1,500m 'B' final
-
Maxime Laoun (Montreal) won the men's 1,500m 'B' final
-
Pascal Dion (Montreal) was third in the men's 1,500m 'B' final