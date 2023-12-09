Canadians win gold, bronze medals at short track World Cup event in Beijing

Canada's short track speed skating team claimed two medals at a World Cup stop in Beijing on Saturday.

Jordan-Pierre Gilles won the men's 500-metre final, while William Dandjinou was third in the men's 1,500m.

Gilles, from Sherbrooke, Que., finished in 40.711 seconds, ahead of Quentin Fercoq of France (40.875).

Dutch skater Jens van 't Wout (41.280) rounded out the podium in bronze-medal position.

Montreal's Dandjinou crossed the line in his final in 2:19.179, just behind winner Kim Gun Woo of South Korea (2:18.934) and silver medallist Li Wenlong of China (2:19.009).

Dandjinou's bronze comes on the heels of last month's gold-medal win in the 1,000 at the ISU Four Continents Short Track Championships in Laval, Que.

Other Canadian results