Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New

Canadians win gold, bronze medals at short track World Cup event in Beijing

Canada's short track speed skating team claimed two medals at a World Cup stop in Beijing on Saturday - Jordan-Pierre Gilles won the men's 500m final, while William Dandjinou was third in the men's 1,500m.

Jordan-Pierre Gilles wins men's 500m, William Dandjinou takes bronze in 1,500m

CBC Sports ·
A men's short track speed skater - wearing a black and race suit, helmet, and glasses - is shown mid-shout.
Canada's Jordan Pierre-Gilles celebrates his victory in the men's 500m final event at the ISU World Cup short track speed skating stop in Beijing on Saturday. (Jade Gao/AFP via Getty Images)

Canada's short track speed skating team claimed two medals at a World Cup stop in Beijing on Saturday.

Jordan-Pierre Gilles won the men's 500-metre final, while William Dandjinou was third in the men's 1,500m.

Gilles, from Sherbrooke, Que., finished in 40.711 seconds, ahead of Quentin Fercoq of France (40.875).

Dutch skater Jens van 't Wout (41.280) rounded out the podium in bronze-medal position.

WATCH | Gilles takes gold-medal win in Beijing:

Canada's Jordan-Pierre Gilles skates to 500m World Cup gold

3 hours ago
Duration 3:38
The Canadian skated to a time of 40.711 to top the podium in Beijing.

Montreal's Dandjinou crossed the line in his final in 2:19.179, just behind winner Kim Gun Woo of South Korea (2:18.934) and silver medallist Li Wenlong of China (2:19.009).

Dandjinou's bronze comes on the heels of last month's gold-medal win in the 1,000 at the ISU Four Continents Short Track Championships in Laval, Que.

WATCH | Dandjinou skates to World Cup bronze:

Montreal's William Dandjinou takes bronze in 1500m short track

3 hours ago
Duration 5:10
The Canadian finished just fractions of a second from the top of the podium at the World Cup stop in Beijing.

Other Canadian results

  • Renee Marie Steenge (Brampton, Ont.) was fifth in the women's 1,500m final

  • Claudia Gagnon (La Baie, Que.) won the women's 1,500m 'B' final

  • Maxime Laoun (Montreal) won the men's 1,500m 'B' final

  • Pascal Dion  (Montreal) was third in the men's 1,500m 'B' final

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now