Canada's Jordan Pierre-Gilles wins 2 more gold medals at short track World Cup

Canadian short track speed skaters added three more medals – including two gold – to their tally on the final day of competition at a World Cup stop in Beijing. Jordan Pierre-Gilles had a big hand in both gold medals won on Sunday.

Sherbrooke, Que., native sweeps both 500m finals in Beijing, adds another in team relay

CBC Sports ·
A men's short track speed skater - wearing a black and race suit, helmet, and glasses - is shown mid-shout.
Canada's Jordan Pierre-Gilles celebrates after the first of two men's 500m final victories he'd claim at event at the ISU World Cup short track event in Beijing this weekend. (Jade Gao/AFP via Getty Images)

Canadian short track speed skaters added three more medals – including two gold – to their tally on the final day of competition at a World Cup stop in Beijing on Sunday.

Jordan Pierre-Gilles, from Sherbrooke, Que., scored his second individual gold medal of the weekend in the men's 500-metre distance.

A day after claiming top spot on the podium in Saturday's 500m final, Pierre-Gilles finished Sunday's final in 40.666 seconds, just ahead of teammate Steven Dubois, of Terrebonne, Que.

"In the 500m, it's my third consecutive victory on the World Cup circuit," said Pierre-Gilles to Speed Skating Canada. "It gives me confidence and motivates me to keep up the hard work."

Dubois (40.965) took the silver medal while China's Sun Long (40.724) rounded out the podium in bronze-medal position.

WATCH | Pierre-Gilles, Dubois take gold, silver in Beijing:

Jordan-Pierre Gilles and Steven Dubois finish 1-2 in World Cup short track 500m race

1 hour ago
Duration 8:17
Jordan-Pierre Gilles, from Sherbrooke, Que., scored his second individual gold medal of the weekend in the men's 500-metre distance, just ahead of teammate Steven Dubois, of Terrebonne, Que. in the men's 500-metre short track race at the ISU World Cup event in Beijing.

Pierre-Gilles and Dubois later joined Pascal Dion and William Dandjinou, both of Montreal, to help Canada capture gold in the men's 5,000m relay.

The Canadians finished the event in 6:55.964, ahead of South Korea (6:56.717) and China (6:58.280).

"I'm super happy with my day and with my weekend as a whole," said Pierre-Gilles to Speed Skating Canada. "Three distances and three gold medals, what more could I ask for? I'm proud of the entire team too. We proved once again that we are the best team in the world in the relay."

WATCH | Canadian men's relay team skates to gold:

Canadian men speed to World Cup short track 5,000m relay gold

1 hour ago
Duration 17:58
Quebecers Jordan-Pierre Gilles, Steven Dubois, Pascal Dion and William Dandjinou won gold in the men's 5,000-metre relay race on the final day of the ISU World Cup speed skating event in Beijing.

Other Canadian results

  • William Dandjinou (Montreal) finished sixth in the men's 1,000m final after being penalized
  • The Canadian women's relay team was also penalized, finishing fourth in the 3,000m final
  • Claudia Gagnon (La Baie, Que.) and Florence Brunelle (Trois-Rivières, Que.) finished third and fifth, respectively, in the women's 1,000m 'B' final
  • Maxime Laoun (Montreal) placed third in the men's 1,000m 'B' final
  • Courtney Sarault (Moncton, N.B.) finished fourth in the women's 500m 'B' final
