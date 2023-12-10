Canada's Jordan Pierre-Gilles wins 2 more gold medals at short track World Cup

Canadian short track speed skaters added three more medals – including two gold – to their tally on the final day of competition at a World Cup stop in Beijing on Sunday.

Jordan Pierre-Gilles, from Sherbrooke, Que., scored his second individual gold medal of the weekend in the men's 500-metre distance.

A day after claiming top spot on the podium in Saturday's 500m final, Pierre-Gilles finished Sunday's final in 40.666 seconds, just ahead of teammate Steven Dubois, of Terrebonne, Que.

"In the 500m, it's my third consecutive victory on the World Cup circuit," said Pierre-Gilles to Speed Skating Canada. "It gives me confidence and motivates me to keep up the hard work."

Dubois (40.965) took the silver medal while China's Sun Long (40.724) rounded out the podium in bronze-medal position.

Pierre-Gilles and Dubois later joined Pascal Dion and William Dandjinou, both of Montreal, to help Canada capture gold in the men's 5,000m relay.

The Canadians finished the event in 6:55.964, ahead of South Korea (6:56.717) and China (6:58.280).

"I'm super happy with my day and with my weekend as a whole," said Pierre-Gilles to Speed Skating Canada. "Three distances and three gold medals, what more could I ask for? I'm proud of the entire team too. We proved once again that we are the best team in the world in the relay."

Other Canadian results