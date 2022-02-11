Watch Canada's Bloemen, Fish compete in men's 10,000m speed skating final at Beijing 2022
Live coverage of event begins at 3 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of the men's 10,000-metre speed skating event at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games.
Action begins at 3 a.m. ET.
Canada has two skaters vying for a spot on the Olympic podium: Graeme Fish, of Moose Jaw, Sask., and Ted-Jan Bloemen, of Calgary, who will compete in the first and sixth pairings, respectively, when competition begins.
Fish, 24, overcame a bout with COVID-19 that forced him to miss two World Cup events leading into what was supposed to be the last-chance Olympic qualifiers in late December. The Omicron surge led to those events being cancelled.
The young skater made a full recovery and was nominated to the team for Beijing, where he will be making his Olympic debut.
Meanwhile, Bloemen, 35, enters the 2022 Winter Olympics having won gold in the 10,000m distance at PyeongChang 2018, where the Dutch-born skater also captured silver in the 5,000m event.
All the action will be streamed live on CBC Gem, the CBC Sports app and CBC Sports' Beijing 2022 website.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?