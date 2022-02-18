Skip to Main Content
Updated

Canada's Dubreuil wins silver in men's 1,000m speed skating at Beijing Games

29-year-old wins silver medal in the men's 1,000m at the National Speed Skating Centre.

Levis, Que., native earns his 1st Olympic podium after falling short in 500m

Ben Steiner · CBC Sports ·
Laurent Dubreuil, above, competes in the 1,000-metre speed skating event at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Canada's Laurent Dubreuil has achieved the first Olympic podium of his career.

On Friday, the Levis, Que., native won silver in the men's 1,000-metres at Beijing 2022, earning Canada's 24th medal of the Games.

The 29-year-old skated to a time of 1:08.32 in the final pair to earn Canada's first podium in the event since Denny Morrison at Sochi 2014.

He shared the podium with Thomas Krol of the Netherlands, who added a gold medal to his silver in the 1,500m, and Norway's Harvard Lorenzen, who won bronze, 0.16 seconds back of Dubreuil.

WATCH | Laurent Dubreuil skates to silver on Friday:

Canadian speed skater Laurent Dubreuil captures 1,000m silver at Beijing 2022

1 hour ago
Duration 4:49
Speed skater Laurent Dubreuil of Levis, Que., wins the silver medal in the men's 1,000m with a time of 1:08.32. 4:49

"I thought I had a good chance to medal this week, more so in the 500m and to finish fourth in the 500 by three- hundredths and to have a really tough week, to get over it and show up today and win a medal is amazing," Dubreuil said.

"I was happy in life before the last two weeks, and I didn't have an Olympic medal before today, so it's just the best sporting moment of my life, maybe — but it's a bit of a bonus on top of my happy life so far."

Coming into the Beijing Games as the reigning world champion in the 500m distance, Dubreuil was a favourite in the event. After missing the podium in it by just 0.03 on Saturday he rebounded to skate one of the fastest 1,000m races of his career.

WATCH | Debreuil reacts after winning 1,000m silver:

Speed skater Laurent Dubreuil reflects on winning silver in men's 1,000m

27 minutes ago
Duration 1:55
Laurent Dubreuil of Levis, Que., discusses his silver medal performance in the men's 1,000m speed skating event at the Beijing Olympics. 1:55

Skating alongside Kai Verbij of the Netherlands, Dubreuil worked his way through the race where Vebij pulled up with a physical issue mid-lap.

21-year-old Connor Howe, of Canmore, Alta., skated to a time of 1:08.97 to finish 12th in his Olympic debut, while 29-year-old Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu, of Sherbrooke, Que., finished 2.15 seconds back of Krol and in 22nd place.

The Canadian men's speed skaters now look toward the mass start — the final event of their Games — at 2:45 a.m. ET on Saturday.

All the action will be streamed live on CBC Gem, the CBC Sports app and CBC Sports' Beijing 2022 website.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ben Steiner

Freelance Writer

Ben Steiner is a freelance sports journalist and commentator with experience covering U SPORTS, FIS World Cup Alpine Skiing, IBSF World Cup Bobsled, and the Canadian National Soccer Teams. After growing up in Vancouver, he is now based in Toronto. Twitter: @BenSteiner00

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
    |Corrections and Clarifications

    Related Stories

    Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

    A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

    Sign up now

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now