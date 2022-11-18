Content
Canada's Ivanie Blondin back on mass start podium with World Cup bronze

Canada's Ivanie Blondin got the best of a pair of Dutch skaters in the women's mass start at the season-opening World Cup in Norway earlier in November. But Irene Schouten and Marijke Groenewoud made sure that didn't happen on home ice in Heerenveen on Friday.

CBC Sports ·
Canada's Ivanie Blondin, seen above in March, skated to bronze in the women's mass start at a speed skating World Cup on Friday in the Netherlands. (Peter Dejong/The Associated Press)

The trio once again comprised the podium, but this time the order was reversed as Schouten, the Olympic champion, took gold, while Groenewoud repeated with silver and Blondin grabbed bronze.

Schouten made an early move to separate herself from the pack, and with no signs of slowing down the gold medal was all but assured with multiple laps remaining. She stopped the clock in eight minutes 30.34 seconds.

It left Blondin and Groenewoud battling for silver, with both biding their time to make a move. The race turned into a sprint, with the skaters taking off at the outset of the final lap.

And it ultimately came down to less than a skate's length, with the Canadian's final time of 8:48.57 just two-hundredths of a second behind Groenewoud's 8:48.55.

Canadian Valerie Maltais placed fifth at 8:49.26.

Blondin, the 32-year-old Ottawa native, won silver in the event at the 2022 Beijing Olympics to go along with seven other mass start medals last season.

Live action from the Heerenveen World Cup continues on Saturday at 8:45 a.m. ET on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

