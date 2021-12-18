Canadian men score speedskating gold in team pursuit on final day of Four Continents
Regina's Kali Christ adds bronze medal in women's 1,000m event
The Canadian men's long-track speedskating team won gold in the team pursuit Friday on the final day of the Four Continents speedskating championship.
Kazakhstan (3:51.59) finished more than 14 seconds behind Canada. South Korea (3:54.37) won bronze.
The Canadian women — Regina's Kali Christ, Winnipeg's Lindsey Kent and Laura Hall of Salmon Arm, B.C. — were second in their team pursuit (3:08.69), finishing half a second behind the first-place Americans (3:08.19). South Korea came in third (3:30.62).
WATCH l Canada wins gold in team pursuit at Four Continents:
Christ also added a second podium finish — a bronze medal in the women's 1,000-metre event. She posted a time of 1:16.51, beating out Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Aidov (1:15.49) and Yu-Ting Huang of Taiwan (1:14.46).
Christ, a two-time Olympian, finished the three-day competition with four medals. She also won gold in the women's 1,500 and a bronze in the team sprint.
"I feel really good," said Christ. "Medals aside, I've started feeling like myself again this week. I'm actually able to transfer the technical advice that I'm getting in practice into my racing. It's going really well and that's showing up in my times."
WATCH l Canada's Kali Christ claims fourth medal in Calgary:
Bloemen, Muller and Mayeur all won three medals each in the competition.
The next event for Canada's long-track speed skating team is the Olympic skate-off beginning Dec. 27 in Quebec City.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?