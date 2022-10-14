Susan Auch out as CEO of Speed Skating Canada

Susan Auch is out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame.

In a statement Friday, Speed Skating Canada said its board of directors decided "that it was in the best interest of Speed Skating Canada that Susan Auch no longer serve the organization as CEO."

"We want to thank Susan for her many contributions to SSC and wish her the best in her future endeavours," the statement said. "The board is currently working on a leadership transition plan and will communicate updates on the matter at a later date.

"Given that this is a private, human resources-related matter, we won't be commenting any further at this time."

A reason for the departure was not provided and there was no immediate word on a replacement.

However, La Presse first reported last month that Auch was ordered to pay back $600,000 to a former business partner over "conduct amounting to fraud." Auch, who denied the judgment, does not face criminal charges.

The organization said the change, which was confirmed Thursday, was previously communicated to members of the speed skating community.

Auch, 56, joined Speed Skating Canada's board of directors in 2008 and later served as vice-president and president of the organization. She moved into the CEO position in February 2017.

Hall of Fame inductee

The Winnipeg native won relay bronze at the 1988 Calgary Games when short-track speed skating was a demonstration event.

She later transitioned to long-track competition and won Olympic silver in 1994 at Lillehammer, finishing three-100ths of a second behind American rival Bonnie Blair in the 500 metres.

Auch was second in the same distance four years later at the Nagano Games, this time finishing behind Canadian teammate and training partner Catriona Le May Doan.

Auch briefly retired from the sport in 1999 but came back the next year and competed at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games.

She won the Bobbie Rosenfeld Award as The Canadian Press female athlete of the year in 1995 after winning three World Cup gold medals that season.

Auch was inducted into the Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame in 2010 and Canada's Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.

The national speed skating championships are currently underway in Quebec City, with live coverage available across CBC Sports platforms.