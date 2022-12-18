Canadian speed skaters earn 3 mass start medals to conclude World Cup in Calgary

Canadians earned three medals in the mass start races at a long track speed skating World Cup in Calgary on Sunday.

Irene Schouten of the Netherlands won the women's race at the University of Calgary's Olympic Oval with Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin in second. The two women also finished in that order in February's Olympic Games in Beijing.

WATCH | Blondin captures mass start silver: Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin captures World cup mass start silver Duration 11:01 Ivanie Blondin of Ottawa finishes second in the women's mass start final at the ISU speed skating World Cup in Calgary.

Connor Howe of Canmore, Alta., and Toronto's Hayden Mayeur were second and third, respectively, behind winner Bart Swings of Belgium in a crash-filled final men's lap.

Blondin earned her third medal in as many days after taking bronze in the 5,000 metres and helping Canada to silver in the women's team sprint.

Calgary hosted back-to-back World Cups for a total of six days of racing. The Netherlands dominated with nine gold and 22 medals overall.

The Canadian team produced 10 medals, including two gold. Jordan Stolz of the U.S. and Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands won the men's and women's 1,000 metres respectively Sunday.

World Cup racing takes a break after Sunday and concludes in February with two stops in Poland. The world championships follow March 2-5 in Heerenveen, the Netherlands.