Canada's Laurent Dubreuil claims 500-metre bronze at speed skating World Cup in Calgary

Canada's Laurent Dubreuil secured the bronze medal in the men's 500-metre event at the speed skating World Cup in Calgary on Saturday.
The 30-year-old Quebec City native finished in 34.10 seconds, edging Japan's Yuma Murakami by 0.02 seconds to reach the podium.
Jun-Ho Kim of South Korea (34.07) and American Jordan Stolz (34.08) earned gold and silver, respectively, with personal-best performances.
Fellow Canadian Christopher Fiola finished 11th in 34.67.
