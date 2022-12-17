Content
Canada's Laurent Dubreuil claims 500-metre bronze at speed skating World Cup in Calgary

Canada's Laurent Dubreuil secured the bronze medal in the men's 500-metre event at the speed skating World Cup in Calgary on Saturday.

Quebec City native edges Japan's Yuma Murakami by 0.02 seconds for podium spot

A speed skater in Canadian gear is seen accelerating, with four fingers in his right hand pointing forward, in front of his head.
Canada's Laurent Dubreuil, seen in a previous event, earned the men's 500-metre bronze medal at the speed skating World Cup in Calgary on Saturday. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

The 30-year-old Quebec City native finished in 34.10 seconds, edging Japan's Yuma Murakami by 0.02 seconds to reach the podium.

Jun-Ho Kim of South Korea (34.07) and American Jordan Stolz (34.08) earned gold and silver, respectively, with personal-best performances.

Fellow Canadian Christopher Fiola finished 11th in 34.67.

Live coverage of the event continues on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

WATCH | Dubreuil races to 500m bronze:

Canada's Laurent Dubreuil races to speed skating bronze in Calgary

2 hours ago
Duration 2:50
The Quebec City native finished third in the men's 500m World Cup race in Alberta.
