Canada's Laurent Dubreuil claims 500-metre bronze at speed skating World Cup in Calgary

Canada's Laurent Dubreuil secured the bronze medal in the men's 500-metre event at the speed skating World Cup in Calgary on Saturday.

The 30-year-old Quebec City native finished in 34.10 seconds, edging Japan's Yuma Murakami by 0.02 seconds to reach the podium.

Jun-Ho Kim of South Korea (34.07) and American Jordan Stolz (34.08) earned gold and silver, respectively, with personal-best performances.

Fellow Canadian Christopher Fiola finished 11th in 34.67.

Live coverage of the event continues on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

WATCH | Dubreuil races to 500m bronze: