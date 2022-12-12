Canada's Dubreuil claims silver, Gélinas-Beaulieu bronze in men's 1,000m at speed skating World Cup in Calgary

Hein Otterspear of the Netherlands won the men's 1,000 metres with Canada's Laurent Dubreuil and Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu finishing second and third, respectively, Sunday at a speed skating World Cup in Calgary.

Otterspear posted a winning time of one minute 7.284 seconds with runner-up Dubreuil of Levis, Que., just two-hundredths of a second behind.

Dubreuil, who won the men's 500 metres Saturday at Calgary's Olympic Oval, was fastest by half a second at the 600-metre mark, but couldn't maintain that pace over the final stretch.

He was the Olympic silver medallist in the 1,000 last February in Beijing.

Gelinas-Beaulieu, from Sherbrooke, Que., earned the first World Cup podium of his career in an individual event.

The 30-year-old also helped Canada win silver in men's team pursuit Friday.

Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin was stripped of her third-place finish in the women's mass start when officials disqualified her for an infraction.

The Olympic silver medallist in the event was deemed to have made a competitor slow down when Blondin changed lanes early in the race.

Irene Schouten and Marijke Groenewoud of the Netherlands were first and third with American Mia Kilburg placing second.

Andrea Giovannini of Italy took the men's mass start ahead of runner-up Peter Michael of New Zealand and Vitaliy Chshigolev of Kazakhstan in third.

Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands won her third women's 1,000 metres in as many races this season. Olympic champion Miho Tagaki was second and Kim Goetz of the U.S. finished third.

The host Canadian team won five medals, including two gold, in the first of two consecutive speed skating World Cups at the venue. Another three days of racing starts Friday.

