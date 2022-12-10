Canadian speed skaters capture men's team pursuit silver at World Cup in Calgary

Canada captured men's team pursuit silver on the opening day of the ISU speed skating World Cup in Calgary on Friday.

Connor Howe of Canmore, Alta., Montreal's Antoine Gelinas-Beaulieu and Toronto's Hayden Mayeur finished second with a time of 3:36.485, just over half a second behind the United States (3:35.925) at the Olympic Oval.

The trio claimed Canada's first medal in the event this season.

The Norwegian team came away with bronze in 3:39.887.

WATCH | Canada wins men's team pursuit silver at World Cup in Calgary:

Canada wins silver in men’s team pursuit at ISU World Cup in Calgary Duration 4:21 Antoine Gelinas-Beaulieu, Connor Howe, and Hayden Mayeur put in a time of 3:36.485 to place second in the men’s team pursuit at the ISU World Cup in Calgary.

Ottawa native Ivanie Blondin finished fourth in the women's 3,000 metres with a time of 3:59.747, just over half a second off the podium.

Norway's Ragne Wiklund won gold in 3:56.937, while Marijke Groenewoud (3:58.893) and Antoinette Rijpma-de Jong (3:59.319) of the Netherlands rounded out the podium with silver and bronze, respectively.

Valerie Maltais of La Baie, Que., finished sixth in 4:01.870.

Reigning Olympic gold medallist Irene Schouten of the Netherlands and bronze medallist Isabelle Weidemann of Ottawa skating in the final pairing were seventh and 11th, respectively.

Before helping Canada win team pursuit silver, Howe placed sixth in the men's 1,500 with a time of 1:43.682. Winnipeg's Tyson Langelaar was 13th in 1:44.791.

Wesley Dijs (1:42.930) and Kjeld Nuis (1:43.027) of the Netherlands won gold and bronze, respectively, while China's Zhongyan Ning took silver (1:42.957).

In the women's 500 metres, 25-year-old Carolina Hiller of Prince George, B.C., finished with a personal best time of 38.247 to place 16th.

Live coverage of the event continues through Sunday on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.