Dubreuil captures second straight speed skating win, taking men's 500m in Calgary

Laurent Dubreuil of Levis, Que., won the men's 500 metres Saturday at a speed skating World Cup in Calgary.

Dubreuil crossed the line in 34.017 seconds, ahead of runner-up Tatsuya Shinhama of Japan in 34.181. South Korea's Jun-Ho Kim was third in 34.198.

Dubreuil's victory was his second straight on the World Cup circuit.

He claimed the season's overall 500-metre crown last season and topped the standings after three races.

Japan's Miho Tagaki took the women's 1,500 for her second win in three races this season.

Nadezhda Morozova of Kazakhstan was second and Antoinette Rijpma - de Jong of the Netherlands third.

Saturday's races also included the men's 5,000 and women's team pursuit.

The first of two straight speed skating World Cups in Calgary concludes Sunday with the men's and women's mass starts and 1,000 metres.

Another three days of racing resumes Friday at the Olympic Oval.