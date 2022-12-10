Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New

Dubreuil captures second straight speed skating win, taking men's 500m in Calgary

Laurent Dubreuil of Levis, Que., won the men's 500 metres Saturday at a speed skating World Cup in Calgary, crossing the line in 34.017 seconds, ahead of runner-up Tatsuya Shinhama of Japan.

Narrowly beats Japanese opponent; Canadian teammate Christopher Fiola 13th

The Canadian Press ·
Canadian speed skater Laurent Dubreuil earned his second victory in two weeks over the 500-metre distance, taking Saturday's men’s race in one minute 34.017 seconds to beat Tatsuya Shinhama of Japan at the Olympic Oval in Calgary. (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press)

Laurent Dubreuil of Levis, Que., won the men's 500 metres Saturday at a speed skating World Cup in Calgary.

Dubreuil crossed the line in 34.017 seconds, ahead of runner-up Tatsuya Shinhama of Japan in 34.181. South Korea's Jun-Ho Kim was third in 34.198.

Dubreuil's victory was his second straight on the World Cup circuit.

He claimed the season's overall 500-metre crown last season and topped the standings after three races.

Japan's Miho Tagaki took the women's 1,500 for her second win in three races this season.

Nadezhda Morozova of Kazakhstan was second and Antoinette Rijpma - de Jong of the Netherlands third.

Saturday's races also included the men's 5,000 and women's team pursuit.

The first of two straight speed skating World Cups in Calgary concludes Sunday with the men's and women's mass starts and 1,000 metres. Watch live coverage on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

Another three days of racing resumes Friday at the Olympic Oval.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now