Canada's Bloemen, Muller go 1-2 in men's 5000m at ISU Speed Skating Four Continents Championships

Canada's Ted-Jan Bloemen and Kaleb Muller captured the top two spots on the podium in the men's 5000-metre race at the ISU Speed Skating Four Continents Championships on Wednesday in Calgary.

Competing in his hometown, Bloemen cruised to a gold medal with a time of six minutes 12.38 seconds, keeping quite the distance from his competition.

Muller, of Cranford, Alta., crossed the line with a personal best stopping the clock at 6:23.03.

Behind the two was Kazakhstan's Bakdaulet Sagatov who took bronze with a time of 6:31.77.

WATCH | Bloemen breezes through to 5000m gold medal:

Bloemen reaches top of 5,000m podium at ISU Speed Skating Four Continents Championships Duration 7:36 Calgary's Ted-Jan Bloemen wins the men's 5,000 metres event with a time of 6:13.38. 7:36

Bloemen won silver for Canada in the 5000m event, while taking gold in the 10,000m event at the 2018 PyeongChang Games. The 35-year-old is also the Olympic record holder in the latter event.

WATCH | Kaleb Muller hits personal best in silver medal-winning effort:

Kaleb Muller wins silver medal with personal best in men's 5,000m Duration 7:44 Kaleb Muller from Cranford, Alta., places in second with a time of 6:23.03 at the Four Continents Championships from Calgary. 7:44

Laura Hall, of Salmon Arm, B.C., won Canada's first medal of the day taking silver in the women's 3000m event.

Hall, 18, skated to a time of 4:20.68 finishing behind American Jamie Jurak who coasted through in 4:15.46.

South Korea's Chaewon Park narrowly fell to third with a time of 4:20.73.

WATCH | Laura Hall grabs silver in women's 3000m race: