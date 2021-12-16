Canada's Bloemen, Muller go 1-2 in men's 5000m at ISU Speed Skating Four Continents Championships
Laura Hall wins Canada's 1st medal of day with silver in women's 3000m
Canada's Ted-Jan Bloemen and Kaleb Muller captured the top two spots on the podium in the men's 5000-metre race at the ISU Speed Skating Four Continents Championships on Wednesday in Calgary.
Competing in his hometown, Bloemen cruised to a gold medal with a time of six minutes 12.38 seconds, keeping quite the distance from his competition.
Muller, of Cranford, Alta., crossed the line with a personal best stopping the clock at 6:23.03.
Behind the two was Kazakhstan's Bakdaulet Sagatov who took bronze with a time of 6:31.77.
Bloemen won silver for Canada in the 5000m event, while taking gold in the 10,000m event at the 2018 PyeongChang Games. The 35-year-old is also the Olympic record holder in the latter event.
Laura Hall, of Salmon Arm, B.C., won Canada's first medal of the day taking silver in the women's 3000m event.
Hall, 18, skated to a time of 4:20.68 finishing behind American Jamie Jurak who coasted through in 4:15.46.
South Korea's Chaewon Park narrowly fell to third with a time of 4:20.73.
