Skip to Main Content
Live

Watch Canada's speed skaters compete in men's team pursuit at Beijing 2022

Watch live coverage of Olympic speed skating at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. Live action from the National Speed Skating Oval includes the final of the women's 500 metres and the quarter-finals of the men's team pursuit.

Live coverage gets underway at 8 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Speed Skating - Team Pursuit and 500m

14 minutes ago
Live
Watch the Men's Team Pursuit quarterfinals and the Women's 500m Final on Day 9 of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of Olympic speed skating at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Action from the National Speed Skating Oval is underway and includes the men's team pursuit quarter-finals, plus the women's 500m final.

The men's team pursuit gets underway at 8 a.m. ET, while the women's 500m final is scheduled to begin at 8:56 a.m. ET.

Canada's men's team consists of Jordan Belchos, Ted-Jan Bloemen, Connor Howe and Tyson Langelaar.

Competing in the women's 500m final for Canada are Marsha Hudey, who will skate in the fifth pair; Heather McLean, who will compete in the eighth pair and Brooklyn McDougall, who will race in the ninth pair.

For full results from this event, refresh this page following the end of the live stream.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now