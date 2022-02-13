Watch Canada's speed skaters compete in men's team pursuit at Beijing 2022

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of Olympic speed skating at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Action from the National Speed Skating Oval is underway and includes the men's team pursuit quarter-finals, plus the women's 500m final.

The men's team pursuit gets underway at 8 a.m. ET, while the women's 500m final is scheduled to begin at 8:56 a.m. ET.

Canada's men's team consists of Jordan Belchos, Ted-Jan Bloemen, Connor Howe and Tyson Langelaar.

Competing in the women's 500m final for Canada are Marsha Hudey, who will skate in the fifth pair; Heather McLean, who will compete in the eighth pair and Brooklyn McDougall, who will race in the ninth pair.

For full results from this event, refresh this page following the end of the live stream.