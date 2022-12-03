Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City.

The Sherbrooke, Que., native skated to the top of the podium the men's 1,500-metre final, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds.

Jake Weidemann, of Ottawa, finished 2.47 seconds behind Gélinas-Beaulieu, good enough for the bronze medal.

Earlier in the day, Alison Desmarais, of Vanderhoof, B.C., skated to bronze in the women's 1,500 in a time of 1:58.260.

Gélinas-Beaulieu joined the ranks of fellow Canadians Laurent Dubreuil and Valerie Maltais, who won gold at the event a day earlier.

Dubreuil, of Levis, Que., won the men's 500-metres, while Maltais, of Saguenay, Que., captured her first international senior gold in the women's 3,000 metres.

Hometown skater Béatrice Lamarche recorded a personal best to win bronze in the same race as Maltais, while Jordan Belchos grabbed bronze in the men's 5,000-metres.

Canada's men's and women's team sprint squads also came away with medals on Friday.

Dubreuil, Christopher Fiola and David La Rue won the gold medal in the men's team sprint event, while Canada's Rose Laliberte-Roy, Alison Desmarais and Abigail McCluskey came away with the bronze medal in the women's event.

